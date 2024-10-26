Open in App
    Financing on both sides of MCAS ballot question has blind spots, experts say

    By Ava Berger,

    2 days ago

    Some financial contributions to committees behind the MCAS question on the November ballot follow unfamiliar practices or lack transparency, experts say. Question 2 on the Nov. 5 ballot seeks to end the MCAS as a graduation requirement.

    The “yes" campaign, run through the Committee for High Standards Not High Stakes, is financially backed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association , the state’s largest teachers union. The “no" campaign, run through the Protect Our Kids’ Future: Vote No on 2 committee, has received financial contributions primarily from a number of business groups and individual business executives.

    In-kind contributions by teachers union

    The teachers association has given about $9.6 million to the High Standards Not High Stakes committee through non-monetary donations, known as in-kind contributions, such as staff time or research allocations, according to finance reports filed with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance The committee reports no receipts or expenditures in its filings. Instead, the reports list the teachers association as a vendor that pays sub-vendors, including advertisement production companies or consulting services, through the in-kind contributions on behalf of the committee, a practice some experts say is unfamiliar to them. Ciara O’Neill, the state data lead at OpenSecrets , a nonpartisan nonprofit based in Washington that tracks money in U.S. politics, said she and a colleague for Massachusetts at OpenSecrets have not encountered the union’s practice of filing sub-vendor payments through in-kind contributions. Jason Tait, the director of communications and public education at OCPF, said his office has not studied the practice of using sub-vendor reports for in-kind contributions. Dominic Slowey , with the “no” campaign, said the union's use of in-kind contributions and sub-vendor reports is “odd” and makes the committee’s donations “completely untraceable” to the public.

    “Our contributions are traceable, because all the people who donate money are listed," said Slowey, who has worked as an advisor for other organizations such as the Massachusetts Charter Public School Association. The teachers association did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Tait said generally in-kind contributions come from the general treasury for unions which is usually comprised of union dues.

    In-kind contributions commonplace in campaigns

    In-kind contributions themselves are common for ballot questions in Massachusetts, Tait said. For example, staff time is a contribution where employees earn a salary from an organization while doing work for a ballot question committee, he said. In-kind contributions are also “all over the place in campaign finance,” said Sarah Bryner, the director of research and strategy at OpenSecrets. The donations are any exchange of services, such as staff time or staff travel, that have monetary value and are then given as a “gift,” she said. "There is a little bit of fuzziness around an in-kind because you have to be able to draw the monetary value for something that's non-monetary,” Bryner said. “What we see probably most often are in-kinds from one arm of an organization to a political arm of the organization … All of these groups, especially unions, typically have multiple forms.” The address listed for the High Standards Not High Stakes committee is the same as the Quincy address listed for the union, and the treasurer of the committee, Mike Fadel, is also the treasurer for the union. The union's in-kind contributions to the committee include 17 categories, according to the OCPF reports. The largest contribution, about $4.9 million, went toward campaign advertising and advertising production, the reports show. Staff services, which includes staff travel, time, and organizing with the public, made up the second largest in-kind contribution from the teacher’s union of just over $2.4 million, according to the reports.

    Campaigns backed primarily by unions are “definitely not unheard of” like California’s Uber and Lyft ballot question in 2020, Bryner said. “Unions are not just one thing,” she said. “They are the composition of their membership. On paper, it might look like one line, but it's more complex.” In 2023, the teacher’s union, based in Quincy with 117,000 members , reported $123 million in assets and made over $50 million in revenue with 98.1% from “program services,” according to Internal Revenue Service 990 forms . Program services revenue is related to the nonprofit's mission, such as member dues, according to the IRS .

    Financing of 'no' committee

    The "no" campaign, which is against removing the MCAS as a graduation requirement, has received about $2.1 million in donations, primarily from businesses interests, campaign finance reports show. The largest contributors are business executives and business groups, the reports show . Among the top contributors is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that does not legally have to disclose the source of its donations and contributions to the public, a practice scrutinized by government transparency groups and called “dark money” contributions, two experts said. Individual contributors make up about 68% of contributions, with top donors including Jim Davis, the chairman of New Balance, Richard Burnes, founder and partner of the Charles River Ventures, David Peeler, a senior adviser at Berkshire Partners, and Raymond Stata, cofounder of Analog Devices, according to the reports. Business contributions make up about 24% of the campaign’s donations, reports show. Businesses have a lot at stake in the outcome of the ballot question, because they have tens of thousands of jobs that they're trying to fill with competent candidates, and they would much rather fill those jobs with competent candidates from Massachusetts, Slowey, the campaign’s spokesperson, said. Education Reform Now Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and its partner organization, Education Reform Now Advocacy Inc., a 501(c)(4), have donated $153,255 to the committee, just over $50,000 of which is in the form of in-kind contributions for staff time, according to finance reports. Education Reform Now Advocacy Inc. is the third largest contributor to the campaign, and is a “non-partisan, nonprofit think tank and advocacy organization that promotes increased resources and innovative reforms in K-16 public education,” according to its website .

    Education Reform Now and the lobbyists for the organization in Massachusetts did not respond to requests to comment on either entities’ finances.

    Nonprofit giving

    Nonprofits that are 501(c)(3) are “quite limited" in the amount they could give to political campaigns, according to Maurice Cunningham , a retired professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Boston and a specialist on dark money in politics. Organizations that are 501(c)(4), on the other hand, can spend 51% of their time on “social welfare” activities, which has been interpreted as political activity, Bryner, the research specialist at OpenSecrets, said. The question is, who's the real checkwriter behind the name Education Reform Now, said Cunningham, who is also a member of the teachers association. “We certainly don't know who's really giving the money.” Bryner said 501(c)(4) organizations are “less transparent.”  “We have these groups that are operating within the legal restrictions given to them in theory, but they don't have to disclose their donors in the same way that other political committees do,” Bryner said. “It is inherently mysterious, unless the group, voluntarily discloses its donors … it's a way for political entities to give or spend without having to tell you who they are.” Education Reform Now Inc., based in New York, reported $20 million in revenue in 2022, 99.5% from contributions, according to IRS 990 filings . Education Reform Now Advocacy Inc., also based in New York, reported just over $15 million in revenue in 2022, 99.3% from contributions, IRS 990 filings show .   Along with Education Reform Now Advocacy Inc., Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, Inc., another the top contributors to the campaign, is also a 501(c)(4). The organization is a “public policy group comprised of chief executive officers of some of the Commonwealth's largest businesses” with board members who include Brian Moynihan, the chair and CEO of Bank of America and Marc Casper, the chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific according to their website . Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, Inc. did not respond to request for comment on their finances. Besides businesses and individual executives supporting the “no" campaign, only one individual who identified as a Brockton Public School teacher donated $25 to the campaign and no individuals who identified as parents have donated, according to the reports.  Keri Rodrigues, the founder of Massachusetts Parents United and president of the National Parents Union, said that teachers and parents who are part of the “no" campaign and cannot donate are spending their time volunteering. “We are scrappy, and we are doing what we can,” said Rodrigues, a parent with children in the state’s school system. “It makes sense for us to go to people who actually have money and could invest in this, instead of going to poor folks and parents to say, ‘Could you finance this campaign?’”

    The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Financing on both sides of MCAS ballot question has blind spots, experts say

