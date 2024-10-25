'So relieved.' North Atlantic right whales see slight population growth. Will it last?

Even though it's been a tough year, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium is sharing some positive news for the critically endangered species.

The organization's 2023 right whale population study, released Wednesday, shows a slight overall increase in the number of whales, following small upward trends seen over the last few years.

Right whales feed in late winter and early spring in waters off Cape Cod and the Islands .

"It's good news, and we have to celebrate and recognize that an increase, even small, is good for the population," said Heather Pettis, a research scientist with the New England Aquarium Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life and chair of the consortium.

At the same time, Pettis said, "2024 has not been a great year for the population. The mortalities and injuries give pause to what we might see next year. I feel like it's always that balancing act with this population. You have yours ups and your downs. It's sort of that hamster wheel."

Small increase seen for third year

Each year, the consortium releases the population estimate using the most up-to-date data, including calves added to the population since the previous year. The 2023 report was released to members at the organization's annual meeting in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to the findings, the new population estimate for 2023 is 372 (+11/-12), including 12 calves of the year. This is up from the 356 (+7/-10) estimated in 2022. These estimates are the result of a collaboration among scientists from the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

Philip Hamilton, a senior scientist at the Anderson Cabot Center and the identification database curator for the consortium, said for 2023 the news for the whales is definitely good, but the news for 2024 is not, so the jury is out on how this year's losses pan out in next year's estimate.

But for now, he said, it's encouraging that the numbers are trending slightly upward for the third consecutive year. "We're so relieved," he said. "It was hard watching that number go down and down and down."

Pettis agreed.

"I am less concerned with the actual number itself than looking at what's happening over time, and there was a slight increase over time since 2020," she said. "But even more importantly is we're not in a freefall anymore, which is fantastic news. For me, the celebratory part is we are now in a third and fourth-ish year of steady, perhaps a little bit of an increase and no longer in that steep decline."

Improved numbers, but the whales remain endangered

This year, 20 calves were born into the population, eight more than last year. This is an encouraging outcome, and far from the discouraging calving season of 2018 when no calves were born.

Even so, scientists stress, the whales are not out of the woods.

Daniel Palacios, director of the right whale ecology program at the Provincetown-based Center for Coastal Studies , said while the latest estimate is "a positive sign," it is "crucial to view this trend in context."

"The new report highlights that the right whale population still faces annual mortalities exceeding recovery thresholds. With the current population estimated at just 372 individuals at the start of 2023, any loss can significantly hinder recovery efforts," he cautioned. "We already know that 2024 saw high mortality rates, which will be reflected in next year’s estimate."

Whale populations can recover, he said, but "this process requires several decades of dedicated and sustained protection efforts. The latest results are encouraging and offer cautious optimism, but until we see substantial population gains, the North Atlantic right whale remains critically endangered."

Hamilton said the whales' path toward recovery depends on increases in the population outpacing losses, which is more challenging with the whales facing threats both from human use of the ocean and climate change.

This year's losses underscore need for more management

According to consortium researchers, news about right whale deaths owing to entanglements and vessel strikes is bleak.

So far in 2024, there have been five confirmed right whale deaths and four lost calves presumed to have died as well. According to the consortium, this the highest single-year number of deaths since 2019.

One whale died from chronic entanglement in traditional fishing gear. Three died after they were struck by boats. The cause of death for the fifth could not be determined because the whale's remains could not be collected for investigation.

Entanglement in fishing gear remains leading case of death, injury

Pettis said entanglements remain the leading cause of death and injury, but vessel strikes are not far behind. At least six cases of injuries or deaths this year were caused by vessel strikes, which emphasizes the need for more regulation.

"The persistent aggregation of more than 50 right whales in the New York shipping lane this summer underscores this even further,” said Pettis.

Scientists also point at 13 human-caused injuries to right whales in 2024 that are concerning, including seven fishing gear entanglements with attached gear, four entanglement injuries (with no attached gear), and two vessel strikes.

"While the whales may be adapting to a rapidly changing environment, the continued high level of mortality and serious injury clearly shows we must continue to adapt and evolve our management,” Hamilton said.

Advances in ropeless or “on-demand” fishing technology show promise, according to the consortium, though widespread implementation will require significant financial support to escalate the manufacturing of the gear and provide training and support for the fishing industry to adopt gear use.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has also been working to develop vessel speed restrictions that better protect the whales, and scientists are eager to see them adopted.

