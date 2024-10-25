Open in App
    • Cape Cod Times

    100 career points and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Field Hockey Player of the Week

    By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

    High school sports fans can vote for which field hockey players they think were standouts during the previous week.

    The polls will be open from Friday through Thursday. The winners will be announced every Friday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

    Rules of the Road

    Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

    Last week's winner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hP4v_0wLQxoOZ00

    Mia Zimmerman, Monomoy

    The Sharks are the first team with two poll winners (Zimmerman and Same Clarke) as Zimmerman won with 42% of the votes. She scored twice and had an assist in a 4-0 win over Barnstable.

    This week's candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZ1bi_0wLQxoOZ00

    Alivia Barnes, Sandwich

    Barnes had two goals and an assist in a 8-0 victory over Carver.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmDSu_0wLQxoOZ00

    Emery Cappallo, Monomoy

    Cappallo's four-goal and one-assist performance eld the Sharks to a 9-1 win over Martha's Vineyard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pW0Gv_0wLQxoOZ00

    Quinn Jordan, Sandwich

    Jordan had four goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over Norwell. She then had a hat trick and one assist in a win over Carver. Jordan ended the week with two goals and an assist in a 8-2 win over Somerset Berkley.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVxBo_0wLQxoOZ00

    Emily Layton, Monomoy

    Layton, who notched her 100th career point, assisted on three goals in a victory over Martha's Vineyard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCDPP_0wLQxoOZ00

    Megan McDowell, Dennis-Yarmouth

    McDowell scored twice and tallied two assists to help the Dolphins beat Falmouth 7-0.

    Molly Reino, Sturgis

    Reino scored two goals and had one assist in a 5-1 win over Mashpee.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBnw0_0wLQxoOZ00

    Khloe Schultz, Sandwich

    Schultz dished out three assists in a win over Somerset Berkley.

    Mia Zimmerman, Monomoy

    The defending champ is looking to go back-to-back as tallied two goals and an assist in a win over Martha's Vineyard.

    Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans .

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 100 career points and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Field Hockey Player of the Week

