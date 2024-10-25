100 career points and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Field Hockey Player of the Week

Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which field hockey players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The polls will be open from Friday through Thursday. The winners will be announced every Friday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Mia Zimmerman, Monomoy

The Sharks are the first team with two poll winners (Zimmerman and Same Clarke) as Zimmerman won with 42% of the votes. She scored twice and had an assist in a 4-0 win over Barnstable.

This week's candidates

Alivia Barnes, Sandwich

Barnes had two goals and an assist in a 8-0 victory over Carver.

Emery Cappallo, Monomoy

Cappallo's four-goal and one-assist performance eld the Sharks to a 9-1 win over Martha's Vineyard.

Quinn Jordan, Sandwich

Jordan had four goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over Norwell. She then had a hat trick and one assist in a win over Carver. Jordan ended the week with two goals and an assist in a 8-2 win over Somerset Berkley.

Emily Layton, Monomoy

Layton, who notched her 100th career point, assisted on three goals in a victory over Martha's Vineyard.

Megan McDowell, Dennis-Yarmouth

McDowell scored twice and tallied two assists to help the Dolphins beat Falmouth 7-0.

Molly Reino, Sturgis

Reino scored two goals and had one assist in a 5-1 win over Mashpee.

Khloe Schultz, Sandwich

Schultz dished out three assists in a win over Somerset Berkley.

Mia Zimmerman, Monomoy

The defending champ is looking to go back-to-back as tallied two goals and an assist in a win over Martha's Vineyard.

