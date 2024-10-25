What issues does 4th Barnstable District candidate Hadley Luddy want to work on?

The House seat for the 4th Barnstable District is up for election this year. The general election is Nov. 5 .

The district includes the towns of Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet.

The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting.

In January, state Rep. Sarah Peake , a Provincetown Democrat, announced that she would not be seeking reelection in the 4th Barnstable District.

The Cape Cod Times sent candidate Hadley Luddy, a Democrat and the sole person running for the seat, questions on her background and views on issues facing the district. Below are her responses.

Residence: Orleans

Work: CEO of the Homeless Prevention Council

Education: University of Massachusetts Boston (BA), Harvard University Graduate School of Education (EdM)

Civic experience: My volunteer efforts have included the Orleans Elementary School Parent Teacher Committee, the parent leadership group for the Nauset High School renovation project, Governor Prence Committee in the Town of Orleans, Advisory Board for the Cape and Islands Department of Children and Families, and the Orleans Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. I am chair of the Barnstable County Regional Network on Homelessness Policy Board and Executive Committee.

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of this district?

One of the greatest strengths of the 4th Barnstable District is our local citizens who care so deeply about protecting our environment, improving our schools and support services, and making sure our economy prioritizes local businesses and industries. Our mix of hospitality, hard work, and care for our neighbors has helped our region to grow while preserving our natural beauty — it’s a great place to live.

Moving forward, we need to continue to expand our infrastructure and improve access to technology and critical services to make it easier for businesses and individuals to succeed. We also need to expand year-round rental access, as well as home ownership opportunities for local residents who want to be able to live and thrive in our local communities.

2. ) If elected, what are the top three issues you want to address?

One is housing and the economic needs of our year round residents. Two is protecting our precious and fragile environment. Three is improving local infrastructure.

3. If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

The core responsibility of a state representative is to provide constituent services, and to advocate for the 4th Barnstable District to be sure we have the resources necessary to improve our communities. I am eager to meet with and hear from local constituents, and to work with the Cape & Islands delegation to address our community challenges with policies and funding. I have spent my career collaborating across a wide network of local and statewide organizations, and look forward to using these skills to keep the 4th Barnstable a vibrant, thriving community with an abundance of opportunities to sustain and improve our well-being.

