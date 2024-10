Gnarly pumpkins make the best jack-o-lanterns: Advice from Guinness World Record champ

If you want the most creative jack-o-lantern in the neighborhood, stop hunting for round pumpkins with smooth skin.

“I tell the kids don’t search for the perfect pumpkin . My job as a sculptor is to bring out what’s already in the pumpkin. The gnarly, nasty, blemished pumpkins always come out the best,” said Scott Cully, who holds six Guinness World Records for carving the biggest jack-o-lanterns .

Cully broke his own record in 2010, tackling an 1,810.5-pound creation at the New York Botanical Garden in Bronx, N.Y. During those years, Cully traveled the world carving giant pumpkins for high-profile clients, including Foxwoods Resort Casino, and appeared on national TV shows like Johnny Carson, the Today Show and others.

“For the month of October, I made my living carving pumpkins, but it’s very, very physical to do this. Twenty years ago when I was doing this, I didn't get so tired," said Cully who started carving giant pumpkins in 1988, at age 28, on the Connecticut farm he and his wife, Imogene, owned.

Cully retired from his managerial business job with extensive travel and is now a member of the valet team at Chatham Bars Inn.

Does world champion Scott Cully still carve jack-o-lanterns?

Yes, but not competitively. Cully will wield his three-inch paring knife demonstrating pumpkin carving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The event, on the front steps of Chatham Bars Inn, 297 Shore Road, is free and open to the public.

The inn’s giant pumpkin is not being carved this year, but is available for photos Saturday while Cully demonstrates on smaller gourds. He will take questions and share tips.

How do you carve a pumpkin successfully?

Plan and practice.

“It’s critically important to do a sketch: I use face painting crayons that can be easily erased if you change any part of the design.”

Cully suggests that families get several pumpkins ― one each weekend starting at Labor Day ― leading up to Halloween so they can practice carving it.

“By Halloween, they will have the best-looking pumpkin in the neighborhood,” Cully said.

If the pumpkin is naturally gnarly, use those imperfections to give it personality, said Cully, who works like a caricaturist exaggerating what is already there.

How to carve a pumpkin without cutting all the way through?

You don’t! Cully said all of his pumpkins are cut all the way through in places and thinned out around the design to allow the light to shine through better.

Is it better to cut the top or bottom of the pumpkin?

“My whole life I was trained to gut the pumpkin from the top. But it’s so much easier from the bottom. I got that from watching Martha Stewart.”

Cully said a bottom cut makes the pumpkin easier to gut and work on because the flat bottom won’t wobble. “It’s also easier when it is time to light it because you can just sit it over the light.”

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Gnarly pumpkins make the best jack-o-lanterns: Advice from Guinness World Record champ