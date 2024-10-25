Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Here's what the sole Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket state rep. candidate plans to do

    By Heather McCarron, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    Falmouth Democrat Thomas Moakley is the sole candidate on the Nov. 5 ballot running for the state House of Representatives seat for the Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District .

    A great-nephew of the late Congressman Joe Moakley , Moakley outpaced fellow Democrat Arielle Faria, of West Tisbury, by about 800 votes in the September primary to earn a place on the general election ballot.

    The Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District covers Falmouth precincts 1, 2 and 6, as well as Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, West Tisbury on Martha's Vineyard, Gosnold, and Nantucket.

    Below is more information about Thomas Moakley, and his answers to questions about the district and its issues.

    Thomas Moakley

    AGE: 29

    TOWN OF RESIDENCE/LENGTH OF RESIDENCE THERE: Lifelong resident of Falmouth

    WORK: former Cape and Islands assistant district attorney

    EDUCATION: Georgetown University and Suffolk Law School

    CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Eagle Scout, Falmouth Town Meeting member.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iXuS_0wLQvdBe00

    1.) What do you see as the key strengths & weaknesses of this district?

    The key strengths of the Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District are the natural beauty of the communities that comprise it and the ingenuity with which its people have adapted to the looming threats of climate change and rising costs. However, as these problems increase in magnitude, the Commonwealth needs to step in both to support local efforts and develop a statewide vision of stewardship, protecting natural resources and enabling working families to thrive.

    Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Gosnold and Falmouth need representatives in Boston who can dispel the veil of paradise and tell budget writers and policy makers what living here year-round is really like, and that our needs are just as great as other regions of the state.

    2.) What are the top 3 issues you want to address?

    I am running to prioritize the issues that are critical to the region as a whole but are also disproportionately impacting my generation: climate change, women’s reproductive rights, and affordability.

    Each of these things are existential issues at some level, as we struggle to protect finite resources from sea level rise and extreme weather, abortion access remains extremely limited on the Cape and Islands, and families are constantly facing displacement-level costs.

    Ultimately, the role of government is to take on challenges like these that require us all to pull in the same direction to overcome. I believe if we shift the tenor of politics from personality to policy then Massachusetts can be a leader to the rest of the nation in how we address these urgent issues.

    3.) How do you plan to address those issues?

    Climate change: With inaction on the federal level, Massachusetts needs bold moves in environmental stewardship. I advocate for expanding the scope of the state climate bank, establishing a pilot program for a state civilian conservation corps, investing in energy storage and continuing to develop renewable energy sources and storm-resilient microgrids in our communities.

    Women’s Reproductive Rights: I support the ROE Act and will fight to expand reproductive health services. Though our current state Supreme Judicial Court recognizes the right to choose, we may not be so lucky in 100 years. Therefore, I will also support an amendment to the state constitution to embed women’s reproductive rights in our foundational document.

    Affordability: The affordability crisis requires progress in housing, child care and wages. I will join the fight to create housing banks on the Islands and enact a seasonal communities designation so we can access funding currently barred due to AMI calculations that do not take into account local cost of living. I support Common Start to make high quality childcare and early education accessible to all families, and I will fight alongside organized labor and small business to ensure those who work full time are able to make ends meet.

    Heather McCarron can be reached at hmccarron@capecodonline.com .

    The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Here's what the sole Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket state rep. candidate plans to do

    Related Search

    CommonwealthAquinnahState House electionNantucket districtThomas MoakleyLocal stewardship

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Thompson Palm Springs Open In Downtown Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune21 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy