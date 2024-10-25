Here's what the sole Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket state rep. candidate plans to do

Falmouth Democrat Thomas Moakley is the sole candidate on the Nov. 5 ballot running for the state House of Representatives seat for the Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District .

A great-nephew of the late Congressman Joe Moakley , Moakley outpaced fellow Democrat Arielle Faria, of West Tisbury, by about 800 votes in the September primary to earn a place on the general election ballot.

The Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District covers Falmouth precincts 1, 2 and 6, as well as Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, West Tisbury on Martha's Vineyard, Gosnold, and Nantucket.

Below is more information about Thomas Moakley, and his answers to questions about the district and its issues.

AGE: 29

TOWN OF RESIDENCE/LENGTH OF RESIDENCE THERE: Lifelong resident of Falmouth

WORK: former Cape and Islands assistant district attorney

EDUCATION: Georgetown University and Suffolk Law School

CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Eagle Scout, Falmouth Town Meeting member.

1.) What do you see as the key strengths & weaknesses of this district?

The key strengths of the Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District are the natural beauty of the communities that comprise it and the ingenuity with which its people have adapted to the looming threats of climate change and rising costs. However, as these problems increase in magnitude, the Commonwealth needs to step in both to support local efforts and develop a statewide vision of stewardship, protecting natural resources and enabling working families to thrive.

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Gosnold and Falmouth need representatives in Boston who can dispel the veil of paradise and tell budget writers and policy makers what living here year-round is really like, and that our needs are just as great as other regions of the state.

2.) What are the top 3 issues you want to address?

I am running to prioritize the issues that are critical to the region as a whole but are also disproportionately impacting my generation: climate change, women’s reproductive rights, and affordability.

Each of these things are existential issues at some level, as we struggle to protect finite resources from sea level rise and extreme weather, abortion access remains extremely limited on the Cape and Islands, and families are constantly facing displacement-level costs.

Ultimately, the role of government is to take on challenges like these that require us all to pull in the same direction to overcome. I believe if we shift the tenor of politics from personality to policy then Massachusetts can be a leader to the rest of the nation in how we address these urgent issues.

3.) How do you plan to address those issues?

Climate change: With inaction on the federal level, Massachusetts needs bold moves in environmental stewardship. I advocate for expanding the scope of the state climate bank, establishing a pilot program for a state civilian conservation corps, investing in energy storage and continuing to develop renewable energy sources and storm-resilient microgrids in our communities.

Women’s Reproductive Rights: I support the ROE Act and will fight to expand reproductive health services. Though our current state Supreme Judicial Court recognizes the right to choose, we may not be so lucky in 100 years. Therefore, I will also support an amendment to the state constitution to embed women’s reproductive rights in our foundational document.

Affordability: The affordability crisis requires progress in housing, child care and wages. I will join the fight to create housing banks on the Islands and enact a seasonal communities designation so we can access funding currently barred due to AMI calculations that do not take into account local cost of living. I support Common Start to make high quality childcare and early education accessible to all families, and I will fight alongside organized labor and small business to ensure those who work full time are able to make ends meet.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Here's what the sole Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket state rep. candidate plans to do