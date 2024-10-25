Open in App
    Massachusetts gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Massachusetts gas prices fell last week and reached an average of $3.03 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $3.05 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration .

    The average fuel price in Massachusetts has fallen about 6 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.01 on Oct. 7 and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 14% higher at $3.53 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.capecodtimes.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.14, making prices in the state about 3.8% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.17 per gallon.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Massachusetts gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

