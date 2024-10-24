Open in App
    Cape Cod Times

    All-around performances and more: Vote for the Cape Girls Volleyball Player of the Week

    By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

    1 days ago

    Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

    High school sports fans can vote for which girls volleyball players they think were standouts during the previous week.

    The polls will be open from Thursday through Wednesday. The winners will be announced every Thursday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

    Rules of the Road

    Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

    Last week's winner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lYTm_0wJu5are00

    Mia Fougere, Mashpee

    Fougere became the first Falcon this season to win a poll with 33% of the votes. She had 11 kills in a 3-0 win over Sturgis East.

    This week's candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFGvm_0wJu5are00

    Zlata Alioshka, St. John Paul II

    Alioshka tallied 11 aces, six kills, 12 assists and 15 digs in a 3-2 win over Sturgis West. Last that week, she chipped in two aces, 17 assists and 12 digs in a 3-1 win over Nantucket.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQt6U_0wJu5are00

    Vivian Castano, Dennis-Yarmouth

    Castano dished out 29 assists in a 3-1 win over Falmouth, and notched 33 assists, five kills and 12 digs in a loss to Dartmouth.

    Layla Clunes, Falmouth

    Clunes had 10 kills in a 3-1 win over Sandwich.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yp0qC_0wJu5are00

    Mariah Eaton, Dennis-Yarmouth

    Eaton had 17 kills in a win over Falmouth. She added 25 kills and three blocks in a loss to Dartmouth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388f9z_0wJu5are00

    Christina Femino, Falmouth

    Femino had 21 assists and three kills in a loss to D-Y.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316NZa_0wJu5are00

    Teagan Geraghty, Barnstable

    Geraghty had a match-high 17 assists in a 3-0 victory over Nauset, and had a had a match-high 26 assists in a win over Needham.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVyJ0_0wJu5are00

    Brodie Gerlach, Sturgis West

    Gerlach recorded 17 kills, 10 aces, five digs and a solo block in a 3-0 win over Cape Cod Academy. She also was solid all around with 18 kills, 12 aces, 10 digs, four assists, and one solo block in a loss to JPII. She ended the week with 14 kills, 10 digs, five assists, four aces and two solo blocks in a 3-0 win over Sturgis East.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMsGg_0wJu5are00

    Molly Gleason, Barnstable

    Gleason handed out 13 kills in a 3-1 win over Needham.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyseL_0wJu5are00

    Sofia Halunen, Bourne

    Halunen had five kills, 10 digs and 18 assists in a loss to Medfield.

    Ella Kerrigan, Upper Cape

    Kerrigan tallied 15 digs in a loss to Bristol Aggie.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlVSR_0wJu5are00

    Bella Magalhaes, Barnstable

    Magalhaes finished with 10 kills in a win over Nauset.

    Eva Matthes, St. John Paul II

    Matthes had 20 digs in a loss to Bridgewater-Raynham.

    Lily Miller, Sturgis West

    Miller ended the game with 18 assists and three aces in a sweep over Cape Cod Academy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvJpP_0wJu5are00

    Mia Mulcahy, Sandwich

    Mulcahy recorded 16 assists in a loss to Falmouth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrG07_0wJu5are00

    Stacey Santos, Mashpee

    Santos had 17 kills, with 11 in the first set, as the Falcons swept Cohasset 3-0.

    Irelynn Shenk, Dennis-Yarmouth

    Shenk tallied 21 digs and three aces in a loss Dartmouth.

    Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans .

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: All-around performances and more: Vote for the Cape Girls Volleyball Player of the Week

