All-around performances and more: Vote for the Cape Girls Volleyball Player of the Week

Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which girls volleyball players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The polls will be open from Thursday through Wednesday. The winners will be announced every Thursday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Mia Fougere, Mashpee

Fougere became the first Falcon this season to win a poll with 33% of the votes. She had 11 kills in a 3-0 win over Sturgis East.

This week's candidates

Zlata Alioshka, St. John Paul II

Alioshka tallied 11 aces, six kills, 12 assists and 15 digs in a 3-2 win over Sturgis West. Last that week, she chipped in two aces, 17 assists and 12 digs in a 3-1 win over Nantucket.

Vivian Castano, Dennis-Yarmouth

Castano dished out 29 assists in a 3-1 win over Falmouth, and notched 33 assists, five kills and 12 digs in a loss to Dartmouth.

Layla Clunes, Falmouth

Clunes had 10 kills in a 3-1 win over Sandwich.

Mariah Eaton, Dennis-Yarmouth

Eaton had 17 kills in a win over Falmouth. She added 25 kills and three blocks in a loss to Dartmouth.

Christina Femino, Falmouth

Femino had 21 assists and three kills in a loss to D-Y.

Teagan Geraghty, Barnstable

Geraghty had a match-high 17 assists in a 3-0 victory over Nauset, and had a had a match-high 26 assists in a win over Needham.

Brodie Gerlach, Sturgis West

Gerlach recorded 17 kills, 10 aces, five digs and a solo block in a 3-0 win over Cape Cod Academy. She also was solid all around with 18 kills, 12 aces, 10 digs, four assists, and one solo block in a loss to JPII. She ended the week with 14 kills, 10 digs, five assists, four aces and two solo blocks in a 3-0 win over Sturgis East.

Molly Gleason, Barnstable

Gleason handed out 13 kills in a 3-1 win over Needham.

Sofia Halunen, Bourne

Halunen had five kills, 10 digs and 18 assists in a loss to Medfield.

Ella Kerrigan, Upper Cape

Kerrigan tallied 15 digs in a loss to Bristol Aggie.

Bella Magalhaes, Barnstable

Magalhaes finished with 10 kills in a win over Nauset.

Eva Matthes, St. John Paul II

Matthes had 20 digs in a loss to Bridgewater-Raynham.

Lily Miller, Sturgis West

Miller ended the game with 18 assists and three aces in a sweep over Cape Cod Academy.

Mia Mulcahy, Sandwich

Mulcahy recorded 16 assists in a loss to Falmouth.

Stacey Santos, Mashpee

Santos had 17 kills, with 11 in the first set, as the Falcons swept Cohasset 3-0.

Irelynn Shenk, Dennis-Yarmouth

Shenk tallied 21 digs and three aces in a loss Dartmouth.

