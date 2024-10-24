Conley vs. Diggs: 2nd Barnstable state rep. candidates lay out plans for their district

The state House of Representatives seat for the 2nd Barnstable District is up for election this year. The 2nd Barnstable District consists of precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 13 in Barnstable and precincts 5, 6 and 8A in Yarmouth.

Two people are running for the seat: Incumbent state Rep. Kip Diggs of Barnstable, a Democrat, and Susanne Conley of Barnstable, a Republican .

The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting. The general election is Nov. 5 .

The Cape Cod Times asked each candidate about their background and about issues affecting their district. Below are their responses, presented in alphabetical order by last name.

AGE ON ELECTION DAY : 71

TOWN OF RESIDENCE/LENGTH OF RESIDENCE THERE : Barnstable, since 2016.

CURRENT JOB : Retired

EDUCATION/DEGREES HELD: Bachelor of arts, magna cum laude, Framingham State University; master of arts, comparative European history, Brandeis University; doctorate of education, University of Massachusetts, Boston

CIVIC EXPERIENCE: During working years, Middlesex County DA Youth Advisory Council; Leadership Metrowest; Tri-County United Way Board member and chair. In retirement, Osterville Village Association board member, chair of the ad hoc community group Save Greater Dowses Beach; member of the Town of Barnstable Golf Committee; chair of the Annual Cuda Classic Breast Cancer Fundraising Tournament

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of this district?

The major strengths of the 2nd Barnstable District are 1) its location in the heart of Cape Cod, allowing for centrally located and vibrant business districts 2) our diverse, hard-working population, 3) a strong residential tax base anchored by high property valuations, 4) a vibrant harbor and recreational opportunities that attract visitors here.

Our challenges include 1) a scarcity of affordable housing options, 2) challenges related to implementing municipal sewering — including cost. 3) the impact of the immigration surge on schools, health care, and our emergency shelter system. 4) ill-conceived plans to land offshore wind cables in Barnstable and the associated danger posed to our drinking water, village centers, residential neighborhoods, and recreational beaches.

2.) If elected, what are the top three issues you want to address?

One is the state’s support for ocean wind farm development, which I believe is the worst, most environmentally destructive, and expensive option as our state makes the transition to renewable forms of energy.

Second is the right to shelter law, which needs to be amended. Massachusetts residents, and especially our veterans, have enough housing insecurity to face without having to get in line behind newly arrived individuals.

Third is the Healey administration’s tax and spend approach to fiscal policy. We are facing a crisis of affordability on Cape Cod as is the rest of Massachusetts, and people should be allowed to keep more of the money they earn.

3.) If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

I have already called for a moratorium on ocean wind farm development and will advocate for this in the legislature. I have already endorsed Senator Peter Durant’s proposal to amend the right to shelter law and will work with my House colleagues to do so. I will advocate for tax cuts, including reduction of the sales tax and the income tax, as well as repeal of the short-term capital gains tax and the so-called “millionaire’s tax” that is driving wealth out of the state.

Kip Diggs

AGE ON ELECTION DAY : 58

TOWN OF RESIDENCE/LENGTH OF RESIDENCE THERE : Barnstable for 58 years.

CURRENT JOB : State Representative.

EDUCATION/DEGREES HELD: Attended Cape Cod Community College

CIVIC EXPERIENCE: In addition to serving as state representative, I founded a charity seven years ago in honor of my late son Kraig. The money that was awarded this year went to three students who will receive scholarships for each year of their college education. I have also been the adult adviser to the Barnstable Youth Commission for the past eight years.

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of this district?

The biggest strength of our district is the terrific people who live here. We have strong human capital and a unique culture of sticking together. That shines through in how we support our local small businesses and come together as a community in times of tragedy. Like most communities in Massachusetts, we are struggling with the high cost of living, especially home prices. Too many of our young people are unable to afford a home. This is especially a problem for our essential workers, like teachers, police officers, nurses, and firefighters, who are unable to afford a home in the area where they work. This is why I was proud to secure funding for accessory dwelling units and to support the housing bond bill that delivered a record amount of funding to create more workforce housing in Barnstable and Yarmouth.

2.) If elected, what are the top three issues you want to address?

The top three issues I want to address are: increasing services and programs for our veterans and seniors; finalizing the state funding for a four-year nursing degree program at Cape Cod Community College, in partnership with Cape Cod Healthcare, the largest employer on the Cape; and creating additional workforce housing.

3.) If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

I will continue to work cooperatively with my colleagues in the legislature, both Republicans and Democrats, to build bipartisan coalitions to advocate for these issues. I am proud to be serving as Acting Chair of the Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, which is a sign of the confidence my fellow lawmakers have in me. Thanks to the strength of my advocacy, Barnstable and Yarmouth have received over $500,000 in new state funding and I will continue to make sure our district receives our fair share of state funding.

Also, in my next term, I will continue to be an accessible state representative with an open door policy for questions or concerns from my constituents.

Eric Williams writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com . Follow him on X: @capecast.

The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Conley vs. Diggs: 2nd Barnstable state rep. candidates lay out plans for their district