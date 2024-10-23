Three candidates, three perspectives for Cape and Islands state Senate seat

The state Senate seat for the Cape Cod and the Islands is up for election on Nov. 5 .

The district includes Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet, and Yarmouth; the towns of Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Gosnold, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and West Tisbury of Dukes County; and the town of Nantucket in the county of Nantucket.

The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting.

Christopher Lauzon , a Republican from Barnstable, and Joe van Nes , an unenrolled candidate from West Tisbury, are both challenging incumbent Julian Cyr , a Democrat from Provincetown, for the position, according to the Secretary of State's office.

The Cape Cod Times sent each candidate a questionnaire about their backgrounds and views on issues facing the district. Some responses were edited for length. Below are their responses in alphabetical order by last name.

Age: 38

Town of residence/length of residence there: Provincetown/previously Truro (hometown). I'm a lifelong Cape Codder.

Work: State Senator for Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket; previously worked for Massachusetts Department of Public Health as Director of Policy & Regulatory Affairs for Environmental Health.

Education: New York University, Bachelor of Arts (concentration: Public Policy and Community Health). David Bohnett Fellowship at Harvard Kennedy School's Senior Executives in State and Local Government program; the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation’s Massachusetts Institute for Community Health Leadership; Harvard Business School's Summer Venture in Management Program

Civic experience: State Senator since 2017; serves in Senate leadership as assistant majority whip; Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Health; Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use, and Recovery; Member of the Joint Committees on Elder Affairs, Housing, Health Care Financing, and Telecommunications, Utilities, & Energy; Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Caucus of LGBTQ Legislators; advocate for environmental and economic issues, including housing affordability, health care access, and climate resilience.

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of this district?

Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket are some of the most unique and special places in the Commonwealth, known for their natural beauty, rich history, and vibrant communities. The district’s strengths lie in our deeply rooted sense of place, our thriving tourism and coastal economy, our dedication to preserving the environment and fostering a strong sense of community. However, we face significant challenges and our region is at a profound point of inflection. Our housing crisis continues to worsen exponentially, making it difficult for year-round residents, especially young families and workers, to make a life on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. A geographically isolated region with the oldest median population in New England poses challenges for health access and equity. The climate crisis is directly threatening our coastal communities, with waters in New England among the fastest rising and warming in the world. We need sewer expansion and innovative septic systems to protect our fragile environment. The growing contamination of our drinking water with harmful chemicals like PFAS and the ubiquity of these forever chemicals in numerous consumer products pose a public health risk.

2.) If elected, what are the top three issues you want to address?

As your State Senator, I work tirelessly to tackle the tough issues facing Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket: year-round housing, reproductive rights, support for small businesses and workers, access to health care, and protecting our fragile environment. I am proud of what we have been able to deliver and accomplish together over the past eight years that I’ve been in office, and I’m eager to keep making progress on the challenges that still lie ahead. I remain committed to working tenaciously for you and doing everything I can to improve our quality of life.

Here are three specific policies I will advance in the next legislative session if I’m reelected: (1) year-round Housing; (2) phasing out forever chemicals (PFAS); (3) clean water and coastal resilience.

3.) If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

Year-round Housing: The cost of housing has skyrocketed. Recently, I established a Seasonal Community designation within the Affordable Homes Act, enabling our towns to implement policies to address the region's unique housing needs. I’ll continue to advocate for a local option real estate transfer fee on luxury real estate transactions, allowing communities to raise funds for housing for year-round residents.

Phasing Out Forever Chemicals (PFAS): Forever chemicals known as PFAS are a major threat. I helped pass a new law to protect firefighters from exposure to PFAS that causes cancer and other medical conditions. I’ve filed the MA PFAS Act to phase out PFAS-containing products and remediate contaminated sites.

Clean Water and Coastal Resilience: Our district is acutely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. I’ll push for investments in climate resilience infrastructure, including seawalls, flood barriers, and natural buffers to protect our communities from rising sea levels and extreme weather events. I’ll advocate for policies that help reduce our carbon footprint and support Massachusetts’ transition to a renewable energy future while providing ratepayers with reliable and affordable energy.

Age: 35

Town of residence/length of residence there: Barnstable, 35 years

Work: Mechanic, Alignments Plus Auto Repair

Education: Barnstable High School, 2007; B.A. in Anthropology, Louisiana State University, 2011

Civic experience: Marstons Mills Village Association, Town of Barnstable Comprehensive Financial Advisory Committee (Clerk), elected member of the Barnstable Republican Town Committee.

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of this district?

The great strength of this district is the rich diversity of our tight-knit communities and the people who live, work and raise their families here who strive to achieve a greater Cape and Islands for all. There are innumerable citizens groups and organizations which do a tremendous job of caring for our neighbors, veterans, historic sites and environment.

Our weakness in a political sense is the perception from Boston that both Cape Cod and the Islands are wealthy communities which do not need the same investment as other parts of the state. We send an outsized portion of tax revenue to the state in relation to what we receive back. It is important for our State Senator to make it clear on Beacon Hill that the Cape and Islands need and deserve more resources to keep our region a clean, safe and welcoming place for residents and tourists.

2.) If elected, what are the top three issues you want to address?

Affordability: The persistent challenge we have faced across the Cape and Islands is affordability, which of course includes our housing market. The cost of living has continued to escalate year after year, and housing has become both unavailable and unattainable.

Right to Shelter: We are facing a humanitarian and fiscal crisis due to the current misapplication of the Right to Shelter law. As we have Cape and Islands residents who continue to struggle to find housing and cover the escalating cost of living, thousands of migrants are coming into the state. Sheltering costs alone have already taken taxpayer money in addition to the costs of food, transportation, healthcare, education and more.

Offshore Wind: The industrialization of our oceans, coastlines, and local communities for offshore wind projects is something I have been opposed to since day one, and the recent failures seen in the Vineyard Wind project over the summer are evidence that this development is flawed.

3.) If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

My affordability plan includes reducing the sales tax back to 5%, no new real estate transfer taxes, and increasing local aid. To directly address the cost of housing, I support sustainable development driven by local control, not “one-size-fits-all” statewide mandates. I will seek a comprehensive review of state housing policies, which have been ineffective.

We must amend the right to shelter policy. This policy has been in place and functioning as intended for decades for Massachusetts residents, not new arrivals. An influx of migrants over the past two years has overwhelmed our facilities, displaced residents and cost taxpayers.

I do not support the current offshore wind projects south of Martha’s Vineyard or proposed projects east of the Outer Cape. I will be a strong proponent for local control and protection against state demands, and will work to cull the overreach of unelected bureaucratic agencies such as the state Energy Facilities Siting Board. I will not accept campaign contributions from companies like Avangrid who are seeking approval and support for projects in the district.

Joe van Nes

Age: 39

Town of residence/length of residence there: West Tisbury resident of 30 years

Work: Builder and Farmer

Education: University of Hawaii

Civic experience: Ran for U.S. Congress as an independent against U.S. Rep. William Keating in 2010. Elected to the West Tisbury Board of Health from 2016 – 2019.

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of this district?

Geography … Our Cape and Islands District boasts more coastline than any district in the country. This is a double-edged sword. The upside being a beautiful district with abundant renewable resources like seafood and tourist revenue. The downside being coastal land prices are artificially inflated by an inflated money supply. This raises real estate tax pressure on residents whose savings are being eaten up by inflation at a time when more people are competing for less work and artificial intelligence is on the cusp of compounding the problem. This is driving single home owners to apply for reverse mortgages with rising interest rates. Furthermore, Massachusetts death tax makes it disproportionally harder for Cape and Islands residents to inherit a homestead without securing yet another loan from the bank. This equation is resulting in the predictable and mathematical exodus of the people who have been here long enough to be considered part of the culture and heritage of the land.

2.) If elected, what are the top three issues you want to address?

Local health, local food, local housing

3.) If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

These three issues can only be corrected when considered as three parts of an equation. We cannot improve our health care system without addressing it within the context of banning toxic chemicals from our food and water supply. Increasing local food production while lowering costs are necessary to improve our standards of living.

Incentivizing land owners with one or more acres to grow local organic food is the key to solving the equation. Due to our unique geography, incentives must be given to small fishermen and farmers of the sea and land. Massachusetts currently allows farm land to be taxed at much lower rates than other real estate. Farm tax laws must be liberated to include small farms and homesteads of one acre or more. Building restrictions must also be liberated to allow for worker housing. With property tax incentives geared toward the creation of small organic farms we can begin to reclaim our societies health and food autonomy.

