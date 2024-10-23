Scorers and Helpers: Vote for the Cape & Islands Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which boys soccer players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The polls will be open from Wednesday through Tuesday. The winners will be announced every Wednesday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Henry Ellis, Sturgis East

In a tight race, Ellis pulled away with 38% of the votes. Ellis dished out two assists and added a goal in a 5-5 tie with Cape Cod Academy.

This week's candidates

Elvis Alanzo, Nantucket

Alanzo had one goal and one assist in a win over Falmouth Academy.

Migy Armaczuk, St. John Paul II

Armaczuk recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Sturgis East.

Greg Codjoe, St. John Paul II

Codjoe scored twice in a 3-2 win over Monomoy, and contributed a goal and two assists in a win over Sturgis East.

Marcelo Diamantino, Barnstable

Diamantino scored twice in a 3-1 win over Nauset.

Jake Johnson, Nantucket

Johnson recorded one goal and one assist in a 3-2 win over Dennis-Yarmouth, and recorded a hat trick in a win over Falmouth Academy.

Aldo Lemus, Nantucket

Lemus scored a goal and dished out one assist in a win over D-Y.

Gabriel Martins, Cape Tech

Martins scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Upper Cape, and scored once with two assists in a 4-0 win over Old Colony.

Yianno Pavlo, Mashpee

Pavlo scored a goal and dished out an assist in a loss to Cohasset.

Sebastian Ramos, St. John Paul II

Ramos tallied a goal and an assist in a win over Monomoy.

Brady Sheehan, Sturgis East

Sheehan scored a goal and had an assist in a loss to Rising Tide.

Michael Valois, Mashpee

Valois finished with one goal and one assist, but the Falcons came up short to Cohasset.

Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans .

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Scorers and Helpers: Vote for the Cape & Islands Boys Soccer Player of the Week