    • Cape Cod Times

    Four-goal games and more: Vote for the Cape & Islands Girls Soccer Player of the Week

    By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

    1 days ago

    Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

    High school sports fans can vote for which girls soccer players they think were standouts during the previous week.

    The polls will be open from Tuesday through Monday. The winners will be announced every Tuesday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

    Rules of the Road

    Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

    Last week's winner

    Addisyn Cannistraro-Carroll, Mashpee

    Cannistraro-Carroll became the first Falcon to win a poll this season with 44% of the votes. She had two goals for the Falcons in a loss to Rockland.

    This week's candidates

    Molly Belfiore, Falmouth

    Belfiore scored four times as the Clippers beat Barnstable 7-0.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tdt8N_0wGoVLdZ00

    Adney Brannigan, Nantucket

    Brannigan found the back of the net twice in a win over Falmouth Academy.

    Maddie Coccoro, Nauset

    Coccoro had a brace in a 2-0 win over Martha's Vineyard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiWSV_0wGoVLdZ00

    Riley Devlin, Falmouth

    Devlin scored twice in a shutout win over Barnstable.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iDDB_0wGoVLdZ00

    Raegan Dillon, St. John Paul II

    Dillon scored twice in a 4-0 win over Monomoy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0LK2_0wGoVLdZ00

    Keegan Endres, Sturgis East

    Endres scored four goals to lift the Storm 7-3 over Cape Cod Academy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nhaa_0wGoVLdZ00

    Brooke Gardiner, Sturgis East

    Brooke Gardiner had two assists in a win over Cape Cod Academy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHFgT_0wGoVLdZ00

    Emerson Gardiner, Sturgis East

    Emerson Gardiner scored twice and tallied an assist in a victory over Cape Cod Academy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQOOE_0wGoVLdZ00

    Chelsea Gross, Nantucket

    Gross tallied two goals in a 4-1 win over Falmouth Academy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afPUG_0wGoVLdZ00

    Myah Johnson, Nantucket

    Johnson ended with two goals in a 2-0 win over Monomoy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ag1h5_0wGoVLdZ00

    Kayla Katziff, St. John Paul II

    Katziff had one goal and one assist in a shutout win over Monomoy.

    Harper Kehrl, Sturgis West

    Kehrl finished with one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.

    Mary Kudarauskis, Sturgis West

    Kudarauskis scored twice as the Navigators shut out Dennis-Yarmouth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s70fJ_0wGoVLdZ00

    Sophia Lasnicki, Sturgis West

    Lasnicki recorded one goal and one assist in a win over D-Y.

    Sutton LeBrecht, Nantucket

    LeBrecht had two goals in a 4-0 win over Sturgis West.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCQvp_0wGoVLdZ00

    Reese Malowski, Martha's Vineyard

    Malowski scored one and dished out one assist in a 2-1 win over Falmouth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFzNc_0wGoVLdZ00

    Savannah Roy, Sturgis West

    Roy tallied one goal and one assist in a win over D-Y.

    Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Four-goal games and more: Vote for the Cape & Islands Girls Soccer Player of the Week

