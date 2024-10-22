Four-goal games and more: Vote for the Cape & Islands Girls Soccer Player of the Week

Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which girls soccer players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The polls will be open from Tuesday through Monday. The winners will be announced every Tuesday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Addisyn Cannistraro-Carroll, Mashpee

Cannistraro-Carroll became the first Falcon to win a poll this season with 44% of the votes. She had two goals for the Falcons in a loss to Rockland.

This week's candidates

Molly Belfiore, Falmouth

Belfiore scored four times as the Clippers beat Barnstable 7-0.

Adney Brannigan, Nantucket

Brannigan found the back of the net twice in a win over Falmouth Academy.

Maddie Coccoro, Nauset

Coccoro had a brace in a 2-0 win over Martha's Vineyard.

Riley Devlin, Falmouth

Devlin scored twice in a shutout win over Barnstable.

Raegan Dillon, St. John Paul II

Dillon scored twice in a 4-0 win over Monomoy.

Keegan Endres, Sturgis East

Endres scored four goals to lift the Storm 7-3 over Cape Cod Academy.

Brooke Gardiner, Sturgis East

Brooke Gardiner had two assists in a win over Cape Cod Academy.

Emerson Gardiner, Sturgis East

Emerson Gardiner scored twice and tallied an assist in a victory over Cape Cod Academy.

Chelsea Gross, Nantucket

Gross tallied two goals in a 4-1 win over Falmouth Academy.

Myah Johnson, Nantucket

Johnson ended with two goals in a 2-0 win over Monomoy.

Kayla Katziff, St. John Paul II

Katziff had one goal and one assist in a shutout win over Monomoy.

Harper Kehrl, Sturgis West

Kehrl finished with one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.

Mary Kudarauskis, Sturgis West

Kudarauskis scored twice as the Navigators shut out Dennis-Yarmouth.

Sophia Lasnicki, Sturgis West

Lasnicki recorded one goal and one assist in a win over D-Y.

Sutton LeBrecht, Nantucket

LeBrecht had two goals in a 4-0 win over Sturgis West.

Reese Malowski, Martha's Vineyard

Malowski scored one and dished out one assist in a 2-1 win over Falmouth.

Savannah Roy, Sturgis West

Roy tallied one goal and one assist in a win over D-Y.

Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

