Four candidates, four views on Barnstable County issues and solutions

The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners is the executive branch of Cape Cod’s county government . Three county commissioners serve at large for the 15 towns. In the Nov. 5 election , four candidates are running for the two open seats. Incumbent Democrats Mark Forest and Sheila Lyons will face off against Republican challengers Ronald Beaty Jr. and Cynthia Stead.

Background information on the candidates was provided in a voter guide published Sept. 26.

The candidates provided answers to three questions asked by the Cape Cod Times. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

AGE: 63

TOWN OF RESIDENCE: West Barnstable

WORK: Has worked in his family real estate business for 30 years

CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioner from 2017 to 2021. Board of Directors, Cape & Vineyard Electric Cooperative; Governing Board, Cape Cod Water Protection Collaborative; Board of Directors (Chief Elected Officer), Cape & Islands Workforce Investment Board;

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of the county?

Barnstable County boasts pristine natural landscapes and a robust coastal ecosystem, which are both our greatest strength and our Achilles' heel. Our clean water and scenic beaches are economic lifelines, attracting tourism and fostering a quality of life many envy. However, these assets face dire threats. Water quality is increasingly compromised by outdated wastewater systems and our coastlines are under siege by rising sea levels and potentially disruptive offshore wind projects. The lack of affordable housing further exacerbates community resilience, pushing essential workers out and threatening the social fabric. These weaknesses not only challenge our environment but also our economic and social stability.

2.) If elected, what are the top three issues you want to address?

It should be noted that despite our county government squandering $160 million over the last four years, the Cape's water quality problems and the affordable housing crisis have gotten worse. If elected, I will actually match county services with community needs.

My campaign centers on three critical issues: ensuring clean water quality through advanced wastewater management, tackling the housing crisis with innovative solutions, and enhancing coastal resilience against both natural and man-made threats like offshore wind projects. These issues are interconnected. Clean water is vital for health and tourism. Housing availability supports year-round economic stability. Protecting our coast preserves our way of life while addressing climate change impacts without compromising our marine ecosystems with poorly planned wind projects.

3.) If elected, how do you plan to address the three issues?

To guarantee clean water, I propose a comprehensive overhaul of our wastewater infrastructure, integrating modern technology like advanced treatment plants and encouraging decentralized systems where feasible. For affordable housing, I advocate for a multi-tiered approach: incentivizing developers to build affordable units, revising zoning laws to allow co-housing units, and exploring public-private partnerships for housing projects. On coastal resilience, while recognizing the need for renewable energy, I will push for a moratorium on new offshore wind farms pending a thorough environmental impact assessment. This should include asking for and working closely with the Cape Cod Commission to reassess, dramatically strengthen, and revamp the Cape Cod Ocean District of Critical Planning Concern (DCPC, 2009), as well as the Cape Cod Ocean Management Plan (CCOMP, 2011). Moreover, I shall advocate instead for alternative, less invasive energy solutions.

Each initiative will involve community consultation, ensuring solutions are effective and accepted by those they serve.

TOWN OF RESIDENCE: Yarmouth

WORK: Forest has served as a town manager, chairman for the Cape Cod Conservation District, adjunct professor of government, a former aide to Congressman Gerry Studds and chief of staff to Congressmen Bill Delahunt.

CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Currently, Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners, for four years. Yarmouth Select Board member since May 2017.

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of the county?

Cape Cod is one of the most beautiful regions in the world. It boasts a diverse and robust year-round and seasonal economy with a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. Our growing retirement community and tourist population place significant demands on our infrastructure and environment, providing significant challenges for those of us in public office. We live in one of the most coastal regions in the state which means that we are at ground zero in facing the crisis of global warming and climate change. Cape Cod is blessed with an energetic and vibrant citizenry that is willing to volunteer and participate in local government and civic affairs. We pay close attention to the weather, love the arts and know where all the shortcuts and back roads are. We cherish our independence, and demand that our public officials pay close attention to the initiatives that keep Cape Cod special.

2.) If elected, what are the top three issues you want to address?

My top three issues are as follows: protecting our environment, protecting our economy and protecting our quality of life. Climate change, sea level rise and the growing impact of storms are among our greatest challenges facing our environment. We also must improve the quality of our coastal waters and freshwater bodies, restore the ecological health of our wetlands, safeguard our fisheries, shellfishery, wildlife habitat, and make sure our drinking water supplies are protected, and identifying and remediating groundwater pollution.

On the economic front, we need to replace the Cape Cod Canal bridges, prevent Joint Base Cape Cod from being closed and tackle the affordable housing crisis which has become a significant threat to our residents, as well as our year-round and seasonal businesses. We need to build consensus on how we transition to a clean energy economy and respond to the threat of climate change.

3.) If elected, how do you plan to address the three issues?

On the environment, I plan to build on my successful track record in bringing federal and state funds to tackle a range of environmental issues. I will seek more funding to construct wastewater collection systems, create new innovative septic systems, expand our freshwater protection initiatives, and boost water quality testing and fund more environmental restoration. I will work to expand our Alternative Septic System Test Center as an incubator for new clean water businesses and secure funds for PFAS remediation. I will work with the congressional delegation to complete the funding for the new Cape Cod Canal bridges and update the master plan at Joint Base Cape Cod. We will look at ways to implement our regional affordable housing strategy, promote new initiatives on climate change and renewable energy while seeking funds for broadband expansion and bringing lower internet/ cable costs to homeowners.

TOWN OF RESIDENCE: Wellfleet

WORK: geriatric social worker for 25 years

CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Incumbent on the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners, running for a second consecutive term. Lyons served on the county Assembly of Delegates from 2006 to 2008, and on the Board of Regional Commissioners for two terms from 2008 to 2016. She is currently a member of the Wellfleet Selectboard.

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of the county?

The key strength of Cape Cod has been the environment. It has been the main driver of the tourism economy since the early 1900’s. It led to the dominance of second-home ownership, population growth and wealth. This has put stresses on the environment, and the lack of affordable housing.

2.) If elected, what are the top 3 issues you want to address?

Water quality. We live on a single source aquifer and it is a finite resource. We must ensure we do not build beyond water capacity. Protecting our ponds, estuaries, and bays is vital.

Wastewater management presents challenges of septic upgrades and sewer systems that are expensive and require outfall.

Ensuring that we have a workforce who has access to affordable housing is crucial.

3.) If elected, how do you plan to address the three issues?

Barnstable County has been in the forefront of wastewater management for years. We will continue to invest in our septic loan program, and seek alternative methods to remove phosphorus and nitrogen that degrade our oceans and ponds.

Since I was elected the county has invested $11 million in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants into affordable housing. Affordable rental units are being completed across the Cape as a result. And we will continue to support housing as we manage the federal HOME program.

TOWN OF RESIDENCE: Dennis

WORK: Stead worked in government at the local, state, and federal levels. She worked in the banking and the insurance industries. For six years she was Executive Director of Sight Loss Services and she is also a trustee of the Perkins School.

CIVIC EXPERIENCE: She was a legislative aide to Republican state Rep. Tom George (1st Barnstable District) and state Rep. Shirley Gomes (4th Barnstable District); Dennis Housing Authority; Dennis Community Preservation Committee.

1.) What are the key strengths and weaknesses of the county?

The strength of the county government is that it still exists. Massachusetts has 14 counties, though eight of these fourteen county governments were abolished between 1997 and 2000. The county government is able to provide regional services to the 15 towns of Barnstable County.

We're lucky to have county government, a representative body. The weakness is that the current Board of Regional Commissioners want autonomy from the Assembly of Delegates. The Assembly of Delegates was established to act as a check on the power of the commissioners.

There is a lack of transparency, particularly regarding accessible county budget information.

People want to know how well and how much we are spending. You can’t find budget information. Are county funds being spent disproportionately in only certain areas? They are not transparent.

2.) If elected, what are the top three issues you want to address?

Currently the Barnstable area median income (AMI) is used across all towns on the Cape, but different towns have different AMIs. Delivery of services should depend on the AMI. I want to see higher AMIs used for the more expensive towns. It doesn’t cost the same amount of money to live in Chatham as it does in Bourne.

I want to see the creation of accessible, not just affordable, housing that works for everyone. We need to take into account older women who can’t find affordable housing.

The county government model should be based on asking municipalities what they want and what they need help with. The county can work with them to get the work done. The county can be a good partner when multi-town plans are being worked on, such as the county’s dredge, public health and inspection programs.

3.) If elected, how do you plan to address the three issues?

I’d like to sit down with all the Assembly of Delegates and ask what they think works well, and what doesn’t work well in this system. Ask them what needs they are having trouble meeting?

I am looking to start any new programs. Focusing on towns and how they want to run their own communities is paramount. I do not wish to compel; I want to attract.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting the Cape’s residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com .

