Letter: West Yarmouth woman urges 'yes' vote on MCAS ballot question

My daughter is a fourth-grade school teacher in Massachusetts so she is very familiar with the MCAS tests. She has two children in high school. One of those children is gifted in English language arts but struggles in math. There is genuine concern that she will not pass the math MCAS even though she far surpasses every expectation in all of her classes.

There’s a reason most teachers are voting "yes" on this question. Eliminating the MCAS graduation requirement doesn’t reduce the efficacy of public education. By the time students have reached eighth grade they’ve already spent over 30 school days completing MCAS testing. The MCAS tests will still be a requirement, a tool to assess both students and teachers.

There are rigorous standards that every student needs to meet in order to graduate. If we want our students to be college and career ready, requiring them to pass one test is not the way.

Let’s not normalize one test determining every child’s future.

Elizabeth (Betty) LoganWest Yarmouth

