Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Letter: West Yarmouth woman urges 'yes' vote on MCAS ballot question

    By Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UT2Aa_0wEOEto000

    My daughter is a fourth-grade school teacher in Massachusetts so she is very familiar with the MCAS tests. She has two children in high school.  One of those children is gifted in English language arts but struggles in math. There is genuine concern that she will not pass the math MCAS even though she far surpasses every expectation in all of her classes.

    There’s a reason most teachers are voting "yes" on this question. Eliminating the MCAS graduation requirement doesn’t reduce the efficacy of public education. By the time students have reached eighth grade they’ve already spent over 30 school days completing MCAS testing. The MCAS tests will still be a requirement, a tool to assess both students and teachers.

    There are rigorous standards that every student needs to meet in order to graduate. If we want our students to be college and career ready, requiring them to pass one test is not the way.

    Let’s not normalize one test determining every child’s future.

    Elizabeth (Betty) LoganWest Yarmouth

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Letter: West Yarmouth woman urges 'yes' vote on MCAS ballot question

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    America
    1d ago
    I had 4 of my children in Massachusetts public schools . I say NO for MCAST reason is the teachers put to much attention on them that the students ignor other subjects and that's not right for learning .The teachers were overwhelmed with doing the MCAST . Classroom size is to large and kids feel lost and overwhelmed and the don't learn as well kids education is being taught wrong and kids don't learn as well as they should.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Unemployment claims in Massachusetts increased. Here are the latest numbers.
    Cape Cod Times1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Three dolphins strand in shallow Cape waters. Here's what happened next.
    Cape Cod Times15 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy