Business Tips from SCORE: Becoming an informed listener in a noisy environment.

As a small-business leader, it is more important to be a great listener than a super orator. Listening is the basis for all good relationships; however, it takes more discipline and concentration to be a successful listener than a good talker.

Stephen Covey in "7 Habits of Highly Effective People" captures the essence of listening — we often listen with the intent to reply, but if we listen with the intent to understand real communications takes place. Listening effectively in a noisy environment can be challenging, but it is crucial for clear communication and understanding. Consider these strategies to help you become a more informed listener despite the noise: Choose an Optimal Location like a Quiet Place . Whenever possible, move to a quieter area to minimize background noise. This might mean stepping into a conference room, store room or even outside your office. Arrange the environment to make it conducive to conversation. In meetings or discussions, position yourself away from noise sources like windows, doors, Xerox machines or air conditioning units. This can help reduce the impact of external sounds. Use Technology like Noise-Canceling Headphones . Invest in quality noise-canceling headphones, which can help block out ambient noise and make it easier to focus on the speaker. Hearing Assistive Devices. In some cases, personal hearing amplifiers or other assistive listening devices can enhance your ability to hear and understand speech. Improve Your Focus so you can Concentrate on the Speaker . Focus your attention entirely on the speaker. This means making good eye contact, observing their body language, and watching their lips, which can help you catch words more clearly. Employ mindfulness practices. Techniques like mindfulness and deep breathing can help you stay calm and focused, even in noisy environments. Being present in the moment enhances your ability to listen effectively. Clarify and Confirm and Ask for Repetition . If you miss something due to noise or loss of concentration, don’t hesitate to ask the speaker to repeat themselves. Phrases like "Could you say that again?" or "I didn't catch that last part" can be helpful. Summarize and Paraphrase increases understanding. After the speaker has finished a point, summarize or paraphrase what you've heard to confirm your understanding. This can help ensure that you have accurately grasped their message. And it confirms to the speaker you not only heard them but internalized and understood their message. Use Non-Verbal Communication such as Body Language . Nod, smile, and use other positive body language cues to show the speaker that you are engaged. This can also encourage them to speak more clearly. One’s body positioning also communicates engagement in the dialogue. Closer in to the speaker communicates positive engagement while movement away from the speaker communicates disengagement and loss of interest. Gestures. In very noisy environments, simple hand signals or gestures can help convey basic messages or requests for repetition without interrupting the flow of conversation. Eyes are the most telling of the nonverbal communicators. If the listener looks down at the floor, they are communicating deep thought about what is being communicated. If they look up to the right they considering where they might have heard this information in the past or up the left is a sign of searching for veracity of the information received. Watching one’s eyes also give signals about the degree of engagement the listener has in the conversation’s topic. Manage the Noise . If you are in control of the environment, try to reduce the noise level by turning down loud equipment, closing doors, or lowering the volume of background music. Timing Conversations. Schedule important conversations during quieter times of the day when there is less ambient noise.

Have an agenda . If you are attending a meeting or discussion, review the agenda and any materials in advance. Being familiar with the topics can help you follow the conversation more easily. Come Early. Arrive early to meetings to choose the best seat for listening and to acclimate yourself to the environment before the conversation begins. Develop Active Listening Techniques . Practice active listening by fully engaging with the speaker, avoiding distractions, and providing feedback. Techniques such as reflecting on the speaker's words and asking open-ended questions can enhance your understanding. Listening Exercises. Engage in exercises designed to improve your listening skills, such as focusing on different sounds in a noisy environment or practicing with recordings. Health and Wellness. Regularly check your hearing health with a professional. If you have hearing issues, hearing aids or other medical interventions can make a significant difference. Rest and Hydration. Ensure you are well-rested and hydrated, as fatigue and dehydration can impact your concentration and listening abilities.Overcoming a noisy environment to become a more informed listener requires a combination of environmental adjustments, technological aids, active listening techniques, and personal well-being. By implementing these strategies, you can enhance your ability to listen effectively, ensuring clear and accurate communication even in challenging conditions.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands. www.score.org/capecod . 508/775-4884. Free and Confidential mentoring and educational webinars/workshops.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Business Tips from SCORE: Becoming an informed listener in a noisy environment.