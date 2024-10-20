Open in App
    Opinion: Barnstable commissioner Ron Bergstrom urges 'No' vote on Question 6

    By Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    A few good reasons for voters to vote "no" on ballot Question #6:

    It is unfair to the voters: There has been no public discussions to guide voters in making an informed decision and no explanation printed on the ballot. The Assembly deliberately bypassed the comprehensive charter review scheduled for next year and instead placed this obscure and confusing question on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot . Major changes in how a public body operates should not be made by placing an indecipherable question at the end of a long ballot. If you do not understand it, it is because you were not meant to.

    It is deceptive: Despite being described with feel-good words like: “clarity, efficiency, and accountability," Question #6 will, in the opinion of Barnstable County counsel: “impact the division of powers between the executive and legislative branches of County government in meaningful ways… these amendments will expand the Assembly’s authority to substantially amend the County’s budget from what has been proposed by the executive branch.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bofWR_0wENu7Fg00

    It is a solution in search of a problem: The county’s financials have never been better. Standard and Poor, in raising Barnstable County’s bond rating to AA+ stated: “the increase in the rating reflects our view of Barnstable County’s positive financial profile….” and goes on to praise the County’s: “well-embedded financial practices and policies implemented over the last five years.” If it works, don’t fix it!

    Supplemental budgets are bad policy: The annual budget once approved should not be amended except in emergencies. The desire of the Assembly to periodically add additional spending to the budget – essentially “earmarks” in the form of pay raises and additional staff- will undo the good work we have done and send rating agencies a message that Barnstable County no longer has its fiscal house in order.

    I urge you to Vote NO on Question #6.

    Ron BergstromChair, Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Opinion: Barnstable commissioner Ron Bergstrom urges 'No' vote on Question 6

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Cape Cod USA
    1d ago
    2–6 are all no!!!
    hayride
    1d ago
    As far as the budget goes they should designate the amount to each department based on needs and there is no supplemental budget authorized unless there was an emergency such as a hurricane or fire etc. if these departments can’t operate within a budget like the rest of us do they should not be in charge. And if a supplemental budget is authorized the government must provide a detailed reason for the amount given. I know this is only one thing that this question was intended for but we need to start making our government personnel more accountable to we the people.
    View all comments
