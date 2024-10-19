Early voting begins today in Massachusetts. What's on the Cape Cod ballot?

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election starts this weekend.

In-person early voting occurs over a 14-day period that includes two weekends, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth. For the Nov. 5 election , that means Cape Codders - and everyone else in the state - should be able to vote in person from Saturday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Nov. 1.

All cities and towns are required to provide at least some early voting hours, including on those weekends.

Cape Cod ballots will include two races for Congress. One is a contest between Sen. Elizabeth Warren , a Democrat, and Republican John Deaton . The other has U.S. Rep. William Keating , D-Bourne, facing a challenge from Dan Sullivan , R-Plymouth.

Other positions up for election Nov. 5 in Massachusetts include governor's council, state senator, state representative, Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners, county register of deeds, and county clerk of courts.

There are five Massachusetts ballot questions , and a sixth ballot question just for Cape Cod .

To find out when and where your town offers early voting, call your local town clerk.

