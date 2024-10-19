Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Early voting begins today in Massachusetts. What's on the Cape Cod ballot?

    By Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Spj48_0wDNfMwS00

    Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election starts this weekend.

    In-person early voting occurs over a 14-day period that includes two weekends, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth. For the Nov. 5 election , that means Cape Codders - and everyone else in the state - should be able to vote in person from Saturday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Nov. 1.

    All cities and towns are required to provide at least some early voting hours, including on those weekends.

    Cape Cod ballots will include two races for Congress. One is a contest between Sen. Elizabeth Warren , a Democrat, and Republican John Deaton . The other has U.S. Rep. William Keating , D-Bourne, facing a challenge from Dan Sullivan , R-Plymouth.

    Cape Cod voter guide: Find the latest election news, plus ballot explainers and candidate views

    Other positions up for election Nov. 5 in Massachusetts include governor's council, state senator, state representative, Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners, county register of deeds, and county clerk of courts.

    There are five Massachusetts ballot questions , and a sixth ballot question just for Cape Cod .

    To find out when and where your town offers early voting, call your local town clerk.

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Early voting begins today in Massachusetts. What's on the Cape Cod ballot?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Photo Shoot: Night Sky Drama
    Cape Cod Times10 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Three dolphins strand in shallow Cape waters. Here's what happened next.
    Cape Cod Timeslast hour
    Unemployment claims in Massachusetts increased. Here are the latest numbers.
    Cape Cod Times10 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents41 minutes ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy