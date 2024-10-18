Six Cape Cod Halloween things to do this October, from Pumpkin People to an 'egg haunt'

Toss a ring around a witch’s hat? Easy. Do that while riding past on a zipline? Could be a tad more challenging.

You can find out for yourself on Saturday, Oct. 26, by trying your hand at the Witches Hat Ring Toss at The Adventure Park at Heritage Museums & Gardens at 67 Grove St. in Sandwich .

Then, from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Oct, 27, show off your costume for a chance to win free tickets and other prizes at the Halloween costume contest. Judging begins at noon next to the main platform.

And throughout the rest of October, keep an “eye out” for the strategically hidden eyeballs. Go on a scavenger hunt and find the locations to win a treat from the park store. Eyeballs not your thing? Relax and eyeball the foliage.

Walk-ins are accepted if space is available, but reservations are recommended. Visitors 7 years old and older can navigate obstacles on the park’s trails, while secured with a harness. Admission starts at $68 for a two-hour session, with an additional half-hour of instruction. Learn more at myadventurepark.com/ .

That’s just one of the Halloween celebrations happening on Cape Cod this month. Visit capecodtimes.com/thingstodo for a full list of activities and check out these other adventures to see which is right for you or your kids.

Chatham’s Pumpkin People in the Park

Through Oct. 31, take a stroll through Kate Gould Park in Chatham to meet the pumpkin people: Fascinating displays draw thousands to the park annually. Take home a memento of your visit by striking a pose with the pumpkin people and snapping a selfie. They don’t mind, they’re “gourd” with visitors.

On Oct. 19, Chatham celebrates its Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kate Gould Park, 115 Chatham Bars Ave. Admission is $5 plus a $2.18 Eventbrite fee. Parking is free. Don’t miss the yodeling contest!

Egg hunt and costume contest in Chatham for kids

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Chatham Recreation will host its 2nd annual Halloween Egg Hunt at the Chatham Community Center, 702 Main St. Thousands of eggs will be hidden, but it is the golden egg that is the key to a pumpkin full of treasures. The egg hunt will be divided into three areas depending on the participant's age.

There is a costume contest for ages 2 to 10. This year, the event will include inflatables and games.

The event is free, and open to all, but space is limited and pre-registration is required through the Chatham Recreation Department.

Halloweenpalooza III at Johnny Kelley Park in South Dennis

What does Halloween mean to you? At Johnny Kelley Park in South Dennis, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 26, it means a kids’ “egg haunt,” face painting, magic, jugglers, stilt walkers and more. There will also be live music, food trucks, a beer garden and a cornhole tournament. The party is hosted by Dennis Recreation and the Friends of Dennis Recreation at Johnny Kelley Park in South Dennis.

Trunk or Treat at Brewster Baptist Church

The Brewster Baptist Church parking lot at 1848 Main St. will be a very sweet place from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26. Volunteers are decorating their cars for Halloween and handing out treats from the trunks. There will also be a chance for young visitors to have their faces painted, play games or spend time in the playground. Representatives of three police departments and the Brewster Fire Department will be on hand to help. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 27.

Hoot and Howl at Wild Care’s Halloween bash in Eastham

Is it your secret desire to be a raven or a box turtle or even a Great Horned Owl? Here is your chance. As part of its family Halloween party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Wild Care staff will hold a Wildlife Costume Contest. Whoever is chosen as having the most creative costume will win a meet-and-greet with Garv, Wild Care’s resident Eastern Box Turtle.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 3-13, under 3 years old is free. For an extra $20, a family of up to four can get their photo taken with Dracula, a Great Horned Owl. Also on hand will be Dova, a black raven. There will be games, crafts and goodies. The party is at 10 Smith Lane, Eastham. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or at the door.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Six Cape Cod Halloween things to do this October, from Pumpkin People to an 'egg haunt'