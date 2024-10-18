Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Hat tricks and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Field Hockey Player of the Week

    By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

    High school sports fans can vote for which field hockey players they think were standouts during the previous week.

    The polls will be open from Friday through Thursday. The winners will be announced every Friday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

    Rules of the Road

    Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

    Last week's winner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PJfY_0wBuqFNn00

    Leah Woodward, Dennis-Yarmouth

    The Dolphins are the first field hockey team with two poll winners, as Woodward won with 65% of the votes. Woodward tallied two goals and an assist as the Dolphins beat Barnstable.

    This week's candidates

    Rachel Birch, Sandwich

    Birch had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over West Bridgewater.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfjY3_0wBuqFNn00

    Emery Cappallo, Monomoy

    Cappallo finished with a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Nauset.

    Kaitlin Chun, St. John Paul II

    Chun had a hat trick in a 7-1 win over Martha's Vineyard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pW0Gv_0wBuqFNn00

    Quinn Jordan, Sandwich

    Jordan recorded two assists and two goals in a 7-0 win over Middleboro.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hP4v_0wBuqFNn00

    Mia Zimmerman, Monomoy

    Zimmerman scored twice and had an assist in a 4-0 win over Barnstable.

    Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans .

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Hat tricks and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Field Hockey Player of the Week

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA19 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney59 minutes ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Historic Castillo de San Marcos closed to survey storm damage
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy