Hat tricks and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Field Hockey Player of the Week

Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which field hockey players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The polls will be open from Friday through Thursday. The winners will be announced every Friday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Leah Woodward, Dennis-Yarmouth

The Dolphins are the first field hockey team with two poll winners, as Woodward won with 65% of the votes. Woodward tallied two goals and an assist as the Dolphins beat Barnstable.

This week's candidates

Rachel Birch, Sandwich

Birch had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over West Bridgewater.

Emery Cappallo, Monomoy

Cappallo finished with a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Nauset.

Kaitlin Chun, St. John Paul II

Chun had a hat trick in a 7-1 win over Martha's Vineyard.

Quinn Jordan, Sandwich

Jordan recorded two assists and two goals in a 7-0 win over Middleboro.

Mia Zimmerman, Monomoy

Zimmerman scored twice and had an assist in a 4-0 win over Barnstable.

Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

