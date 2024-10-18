Open in App
    Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in Barnstable County Commission race

    By Denise Coffey, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M27ET_0wBupYwZ00

    Editor's note: This story is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the state election Nov. 5 .

    The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners , made up of three elected officials, will hold elections for two seats this year. The general election is Nov. 5 .

    The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting.

    The two incumbents running for the county commission seats are Democrat Mark Forest of Yarmouth and Democrat Sheila Lyons of Wellfleet. Republican Ronald Beaty Jr. of West Barnstable, a former county commissioner, and Republican Cynthia Stead of Dennis are running as well.

    The third seat of the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners is up for reelection in 2026, and is currently held by Democrat Ronald Bergstrom.

    What were the issues in the last election?

    Beaty ran against incumbent Bergstrom in the 2022 election for one open seat on the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners.

    In the 2022 election, Bergstrom campaigned on the importance of mitigating threats to the environment, particularly with wastewater management. Pollution of the Cape's estuaries and freshwater ponds was one of the most critical issues of the day, he said.

    Beaty campaigned on fiscal conservatism, claiming the board's Democratic majority was overspending taxpayer dollars. He vowed to stop county government expansion, ensure transparency and work cooperatively with the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates .

    This year the candidates cite transparency, water quality, housing, workforce development, and coastal resilience among the top issues for voters.

    What towns or areas does this seat cover?

    These seats are at-large, covering all of Cape Cod.

    What does the person elected to this seat do?

    Commissioners comprise the executive branch of Barnstable County government . They oversee and supervise county departments and county services that serve the 15 towns within Barnstable County. Commissioners manage the county's approximately $33 million budget and allocate funds to the various Cape towns. Barnstable County received $41.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The funds are to be used on infrastructure, public health and addressing the negative impacts of COVID-19 on individuals, businesses and nonprofits. Commissioners allocated $10 million directly to towns.

    How much does the job pay?

    The annual salary is $15,000.

    How often are county commissioners reelected?

    Each seat is up for reelection every four years.

    Who are the incumbents?

    Mark Forest and Sheila Lyons are the incumbents in the 2024 race.

    How much money do the candidates have in their campaign, as of early October?

    According to the state Office of Campaign Finance , as of Oct. 1, Stead has $376.62 cash on hand, Beaty has $978.25, Forest has $2,317.52, and Lyons has $11,697.54.

