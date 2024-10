Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in 9th Congressional District election

Editor's note: This story is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the state election Nov. 5 .

The U.S. House of Representatives seat for the state's Ninth Congressional District is up for election on Nov. 5 . The district includes Barnstable , Dukes and Nantucket counties along with South Shore and South Coast towns.

Two candidates are vying for the seat: Incumbent William Keating, a Democrat from Bourne and Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Plymouth .

Other positions up for election Nov. 5 in Massachusetts — in addition to U.S. president and vice president — include U.S. senator, governor's councillor, state senator, state representative, register of deeds, clerk of courts and county commissioner.

What were the issues in the last election?

Immigration reform, abortion rights and health care costs were among issues discussed during the last election.

What towns or areas does this seat cover?

The district includes Barnstable , Dukes and Nantucket counties and South Shore and South Coast towns.

What does the person elected to this seat do?

According to the U.S. House of Representatives website , members of the U. S. House of Representatives serve "the people of a specific congressional district by introducing bills and serving on committees, among other duties."

How much does it pay?

According to the Congressional Research Service , the compensation for most representatives is $174,000.

How often are elections?

Members of the U. S. House of Representatives serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

Who is the incumbent?

William Keating of Bourne is the incumbent.

How much money do candidates have in their campaigns so far?

William Keating, a Democrat from Bourne and Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Plymouth are on the ballot. As of Aug. 14, the Federal Election Commission showed that the Keating campaign had $805,351.40 cash in hand and the Sullivan campaign had $0 cash in hand.

Eric Williams writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com . Follow him on X: @capecast.

The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in 9th Congressional District election