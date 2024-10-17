Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Wampanoag-led health symposium in Orleans explores human connection to land

    By Rachael Devaney, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    An upcoming Wampanoag -led health symposium on Cape Cod has the capacity to bring communities together to explore how health and wellness connects to the wellbeing of the land, according to Wampanoag elder, historian and author Linda Coombs .

    "People often see the health of people and the health of the land as two different things," said Coombs, a member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) . "But the Earth and humans are holistic and the destruction of the Earth can contribute to disease."

    We and the Land are One Thing: Wampanoag Health Equity Symposium will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the community hall at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Road in Orleans . The program is free and open to the public.

    The one-day program will include two panel discussions, a luncheon prepared by James Beard award-winning Chef Sherry Pocknett and her brother Vernon "Buddy" Pocknett, sagamore for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe; a film screening; and traditional hand drum songs.

    Programming will be presented by Delilah’s Healing and Educational Collective members, which includes Coombs; and Sheryl Ja­e, Deborah Ullman, and Leo Blanford, who are also of the Nauset Interfaith Association Martin Luther King Jr. Action Team ; and Alissa Fleet.

    "The Wampanoag people are the ones that can teach us this about these connections through their own practices and centuries of culture that honors the land in radical ways," said Ullman.

    What can people expect from programming?

    The symposium will begin with "The Bounty of the Land," a discussion surrounding Indigenous food sovereignty, said Ullman. Participants will discuss the true meaning of living with the land, from historical, cultural and contemporary perspectives.

    The second discussion is "The Health of the Land: Living in Right Relationship," which will be about the interrelation of the health of humans, including all living beings on Earth, and the land.

    The day will continue with “Indigenous Teachings with the Elements: Air, Earth, Water, and Fire," a four-part mini-documentary series produced and directed by Native Land Conservancy Treasurer Leslie Jonas . The film series is designed to enhance one’s connection to the natural world and provide guidance to living closer to the earth, according to the conservancy.

    Programming will essentially teach people about food sovereignty and the health of the environment and how to influence current stances on modality and medicine, Coombs said.

    Ullman also hopes people who work in the health care field will attend the symposium to learn about how to better meet the needs of Indigenous people, and people of color. According to Ullman, the health care industry is often out of touch with what health and wellbeing really means. Marginalized communities are plagued with historic traumas, mental illness such as depression and anxiety; and physical issues like heart disease, she said.

    "We will be holding groundbreaking conversations," said Ullman. "And a groundbreaking interface between traditional tribal knowledge and contemporary issues."

    What is Delilah's Healing and Educational Collective?

    The collective is named after Delilah Sampson Gibbs , a 19th century Wampanoag woman who lived in Wellfleet. Gibbs, along with several other women of color in her time, were known as healers of the sick, according to Ullman.

    The collective has been collaborating with other organizations for the last few years to help bring health-centered educational programming to the area, Coombs said.

    The symposium is an opportunity for attendees to hear Wampanoag people speak. But it's also a chance for people from diverse communities to interact.

    "In my mind, it all boils down to that. We have to know each other. Collaboration is important," said Coombs. "We can't fight this fight on our own. We need allies."

    Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Wampanoag-led health symposium in Orleans explores human connection to land

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Opinion: Denver homeless newspaper raises $15K to print another edition but can't pay staff
    David Heitz19 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy