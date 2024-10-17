Wampanoag-led health symposium in Orleans explores human connection to land

An upcoming Wampanoag -led health symposium on Cape Cod has the capacity to bring communities together to explore how health and wellness connects to the wellbeing of the land, according to Wampanoag elder, historian and author Linda Coombs .

"People often see the health of people and the health of the land as two different things," said Coombs, a member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) . "But the Earth and humans are holistic and the destruction of the Earth can contribute to disease."

We and the Land are One Thing: Wampanoag Health Equity Symposium will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the community hall at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Road in Orleans . The program is free and open to the public.

The one-day program will include two panel discussions, a luncheon prepared by James Beard award-winning Chef Sherry Pocknett and her brother Vernon "Buddy" Pocknett, sagamore for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe; a film screening; and traditional hand drum songs.

Programming will be presented by Delilah’s Healing and Educational Collective members, which includes Coombs; and Sheryl Ja­e, Deborah Ullman, and Leo Blanford, who are also of the Nauset Interfaith Association Martin Luther King Jr. Action Team ; and Alissa Fleet.

"The Wampanoag people are the ones that can teach us this about these connections through their own practices and centuries of culture that honors the land in radical ways," said Ullman.

What can people expect from programming?

The symposium will begin with "The Bounty of the Land," a discussion surrounding Indigenous food sovereignty, said Ullman. Participants will discuss the true meaning of living with the land, from historical, cultural and contemporary perspectives.

The second discussion is "The Health of the Land: Living in Right Relationship," which will be about the interrelation of the health of humans, including all living beings on Earth, and the land.

The day will continue with “Indigenous Teachings with the Elements: Air, Earth, Water, and Fire," a four-part mini-documentary series produced and directed by Native Land Conservancy Treasurer Leslie Jonas . The film series is designed to enhance one’s connection to the natural world and provide guidance to living closer to the earth, according to the conservancy.

Programming will essentially teach people about food sovereignty and the health of the environment and how to influence current stances on modality and medicine, Coombs said.

Ullman also hopes people who work in the health care field will attend the symposium to learn about how to better meet the needs of Indigenous people, and people of color. According to Ullman, the health care industry is often out of touch with what health and wellbeing really means. Marginalized communities are plagued with historic traumas, mental illness such as depression and anxiety; and physical issues like heart disease, she said.

"We will be holding groundbreaking conversations," said Ullman. "And a groundbreaking interface between traditional tribal knowledge and contemporary issues."

What is Delilah's Healing and Educational Collective?

The collective is named after Delilah Sampson Gibbs , a 19th century Wampanoag woman who lived in Wellfleet. Gibbs, along with several other women of color in her time, were known as healers of the sick, according to Ullman.

The collective has been collaborating with other organizations for the last few years to help bring health-centered educational programming to the area, Coombs said.

The symposium is an opportunity for attendees to hear Wampanoag people speak. But it's also a chance for people from diverse communities to interact.

"In my mind, it all boils down to that. We have to know each other. Collaboration is important," said Coombs. "We can't fight this fight on our own. We need allies."

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

