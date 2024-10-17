Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in Cape and Islands state Senate election

Editor's note: This story is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the state election Nov. 5 .

The state Senate seat that represents Cape Cod , Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket is up for election this year. The general election is Nov. 5 .

The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting.

Chris Lauzon , a Republican from Barnstable, and Joe van Nes , a non-party candidate from West Tisbury, are both challenging incumbent Julian Cyr , a Democrat from Provincetown, for the seat, according to the Secretary of State's office.

What were the issues in the last election?

Cyr faced and successfully beat Lauzon during the last election for the seat.

Issues that dominated the campaign last election included solutions to rising housing costs , curbing opioid use and mental health challenges, and environmental concerns , as well as public safety, infrastructure improvements and inflation.

What are the anticipated issues for 2024?

Mike Schell, chairman of the Chatham Democratic Committee , said affordable housing will continue to be the major issue. The Healey administration has announced its $4 billion housing bond bill Affordable Homes Act , aiming to spur the production of homes and make housing more affordable, which Schell said he believed will be a focus of the 2024 race.

Dave Sampson, president of the Cape Cod Republican Club , said he expects "an extremely active election cycle."

"The migrant crisis we're currently facing has put a significant strain on the state budget," said Sampson. "Given the 9C budget cuts implemented by the governor recently and how that will trickle down on communities, it's really going to cut services, reduce services for residents in the commonwealth."

Barnstable Democratic Committee Chairman Carlos Barbosa named central campaign issues "housing for workforce and the food insecurity we have in town."

What towns or areas does this seat cover?

The position represents Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

The district consists of the towns of Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet and Yarmouth; the towns of Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Gosnold, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury and West Tisbury of Dukes County; and the town of Nantucket in the county of Nantucket.

The district historically included the town of Mashpee, but due to redistricting laws passed in the state house earlier this year , Mashpee is now part of the Plymouth and Barnstable District.

What does the person elected to this seat do?

Each senator elected represents a district consisting of approximately 159,000 people. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the Senate meets every 72 hours, year-round, in either formal or informal sessions, to introduce, consider and vote on legislation.

How much does it pay?

Massachusetts legislative salaries in 2023 started at $73,655 per year, plus $15,000 to $20,000 for expenses, depending on how far they live from Boston, according to National Conference of State Legislatures . Legislators in leadership roles receive more pay.

How often are elections?

State legislators in both the House and Senate serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

Who is the incumbent?

Cyr was elected in 2016 when he defeated Bourne Republican Anthony Schiavi in the general election. Before his time as a state legislator, Cyr worked as the director of policy and regulatory efforts for environmental health at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

How much money do candidate have in their campaign so far?

Cyr, Lauzon and van Nes have said they plan to run for the seat.

Van Nes filed nominations papers and will be on the November ballot as a non-party candidate, according to the Secretary of State's office. Van Nes ran unsuccessfully in 2010 to represent the 10th Congressional District in Massachusetts, to succeed U.S. Rep. William Delahunt.

According to his campaign website , Lauzon works as a mechanic at family-owned Alignments Plus Auto Repair in Hyannis.

According to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Cyr's campaign had $304,364.36 cash on hand as of Oct. 7, while Lauzon had $50,825.23 on hand as of Oct. 3 and Van Nes had $25 on hand as of Oct. 1.

