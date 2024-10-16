Clean sheets and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which boys soccer players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The polls will be open from Wednesday through Tuesday. The winners will be announced every Wednesday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Sebastian Ramos, St. John Paul II

Ramos became the first Lion to win the poll this season with 36% of the votes. He scored two goals for the Lions in a 2-2 draw with Mashpee.

This week's candidates

Greg Codjoe, St. John Paul II

Codjoe scored the Lions' final goal, and handed out two helpers, in a 4-0 win over Sturgis West.

Daniel Colares, Cape Tech

Colares found the back of the net twice, and added one assist, in a 10-1 win over Norfolk Aggie.

Ryan Delaney, Cape Tech

Delaney had a brace and tallied one assist in a victory over Norfolk Aggie.

Henry Ellis, Sturgis East

Ellis dished out two assists and added a goal in a 5-5 tie with Cape Cod Academy.

Brady Livingston, Cape Cod Academy

Livingston dished out two assists and scored a goal for a 5-5 tie with Sturgis East.

Sebastian Ramos, St. John Paul II

Ramos had two goals and an assist in a shutout win over Sturgis West.

Nathan Reynolds, Bourne

Reynolds had shutouts in goal in wins over Fairhaven and Case. He finished with 11 total saves over both wins.

Sam Reynolds, Upper Cape

Sophomore keeper Reynolds recorded clean sheets in wins over Old Colony and Bristol Aggie.

Isaiah Stacey, Cape Cod Academy

Stacey scored four goals and had one assist in a tie with Sturgis East.

Rahvarion Smith, Cape Tech

Smith scored a goal and handed out two helpers in a win over Norfolk Aggie.

