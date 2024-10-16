Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Clean sheets and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Soccer Player of the Week

    By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

    1 days ago

    Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

    High school sports fans can vote for which boys soccer players they think were standouts during the previous week.

    The polls will be open from Wednesday through Tuesday. The winners will be announced every Wednesday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

    Rules of the Road

    Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

    Last week's winner

    Sebastian Ramos, St. John Paul II

    Ramos became the first Lion to win the poll this season with 36% of the votes. He scored two goals for the Lions in a 2-2 draw with Mashpee.

    This week's candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euvVC_0w8nPiyA00

    Greg Codjoe, St. John Paul II

    Codjoe scored the Lions' final goal, and handed out two helpers, in a 4-0 win over Sturgis West.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZgmG_0w8nPiyA00

    Daniel Colares, Cape Tech

    Colares found the back of the net twice, and added one assist, in a 10-1 win over Norfolk Aggie.

    Ryan Delaney, Cape Tech

    Delaney had a brace and tallied one assist in a victory over Norfolk Aggie.

    Henry Ellis, Sturgis East

    Ellis dished out two assists and added a goal in a 5-5 tie with Cape Cod Academy.

    Brady Livingston, Cape Cod Academy

    Livingston dished out two assists and scored a goal for a 5-5 tie with Sturgis East.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2PcH_0w8nPiyA00

    Sebastian Ramos, St. John Paul II

    Ramos had two goals and an assist in a shutout win over Sturgis West.

    Nathan Reynolds, Bourne

    Reynolds had shutouts in goal in wins over Fairhaven and Case. He finished with 11 total saves over both wins.

    Sam Reynolds, Upper Cape

    Sophomore keeper Reynolds recorded clean sheets in wins over Old Colony and Bristol Aggie.

    Isaiah Stacey, Cape Cod Academy

    Stacey scored four goals and had one assist in a tie with Sturgis East.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4dCv_0w8nPiyA00

    Rahvarion Smith, Cape Tech

    Smith scored a goal and handed out two helpers in a win over Norfolk Aggie.

    Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans .

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Clean sheets and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Soccer Player of the Week

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    What to do if you have storm damage in St. Johns County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA23 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy