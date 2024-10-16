$50K sought at Bourne town meeting for high-tech search for Wampanoag burial sites

BOURNE — Voters who like autumnal spending will enjoy the Oct. 21 fall special town meeting, but they will not be asked to pay $1.5 million to buy Spencer’s Garden Center in Monument Beach, where a new southside firehouse was being considered for construction.

The Select Board on Oct. 1 dropped the request from the warrant after Town Administrator Marlene McCollem described poor percolation test results and showings of fertilizer and landscaping chemicals in the soil at Spencer’s at 171 Clay Pond Road. The property remains for sale.

“This is very disappointing news,” Select Board Chair Mary Jane Mastrangelo said Oct. 1. “It’s back to the drawing board. But we still have some (site) options.”

Town meeting will also be asked to spend $50,000 in Community Preservation Act money for a non-invasive high-tech search for ancient Wampanoag graves at Burying Hill in Bournedale.

At present, Burying Hill is covered with trees, brush and thickets. The greenery largely hides a large boulder.

According to plaques on the boulder, Burying Hill is the site of the first meeting house for Native Americans in Plymouth Colony, and the meeting house was established by Richard Bourne and Thomas Tupper.

Burying Hill was the original burying ground of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, a branch of the Wampanoag Nation who inhabited the district known as Comassamkanet, new Bournedale, Herring Pond tribal citizen Jamie Hoctor said in an interview with the Times last summer . Many sachems, including a Wampanoag leader named Old Saul, are buried on Burying Hill, she said, based on newspaper clippings.

"Through our ancestors, we know our people are buried here," said Hoctor. "We know they are there. We just don't know where."

Searching for a home for a new fire station

During the Oct. 1 Select Board meeting, member Peter Meier said the station search panel should consider the Shore Road boatyard directly behind the closed Monument Beach firehouse as a site possibility, saying the town should also review, in a wider sphere, its eminent domain options.

Two other fire department warrant items would necessitate municipal borrowing of $2,035,000. The requests include $765,000 to replace the fire headquarters roof at North Sagamore and $1,270,000 to replace fire Engine 122.

Capital spending requests range from a $280,000 middle school chiller to $32,000 for streetlights at Academy Drive and Main Street. Landfill expansion will cost $220,000 and new Community Center alarms total $60,000. A Natural Resources Department pump-out boat totals $145,000. Drainage work at Eel Pond Road off Back River, Monument Beach, amounts to $160,000.

Supplemental budgets

Voters will review budget adjustments for the Public Works Department to carry out ball fields maintenance and the landfill’s movement of leachate as well as the disposal facility’s host agreement fee.

Also: the police department assumes emergency management duties. This includes a $7,500 raise for Chief Brandon Esip and the hiring of a third lieutenant at $66,000 for one-half of the year after Jan. 1.

CPA funding totals $2,295,000

Besides the money to check for the burial sites, voters will be asked for $10,000 for an archival document scanner and $80,000 to acquire rights-of-way property easements to assure Bourne Rail Trail / Phase 1 construction from the canal rail bridge to Gray Gables.

Also: $2.1 million to buy 30 undeveloped acres off County Road, 541 County Road, Pocasset, owned by the estate of the late Charles W. Austin (Article 12). The Bourne Conservation Trust will own the property next to the Town Forest. A conservation restriction will be held by the Conservation Commission. The goal is to protect Bourne Water District wellfields. A pending state forestry protection grant could shave $1 million from the purchase cost.

Some $55,000 is requested to protect the Queen Sewell Pond area at Buzzards Bay by upgrading parking-lot drainage and providing coastal flood storage.

Year-round docks off warrant

The select board also on Oct. 1 removed a Conservation Commission request from the warrant that would have studied impacts involving installation of year-round recreational docks. Only seasonal docks and piers are allowed now.

“I’m concerned this issue will prompt a lot of questions at town meeting,” Select Chair Mastrangelo said Oct. 1. “What’s the reason for this? What are the impacts? What are the pros and cons. We need to be really clear about what we’re doing and why we’re doing this.”

If you go

Town Meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Bourne High School. Parking is available from Trowbridge and Waterhouse Roads.

Reporter Rachael Devaney contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: $50K sought at Bourne town meeting for high-tech search for Wampanoag burial sites