Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Know before you vote: Who is on the ballot for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket rep seat

    By Heather McCarron, Cape Cod Times,

    1 days ago

    Editor's note: This story is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the state general election Nov. 5 .

    On Tuesday, Nov. 5 , the state House seat for the Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District — representing parts of Falmouth, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and the Elizabeth Islands — is among the state legislative positions up for election .

    Democrat Thomas Moakley , of Falmouth, is the only candidate on the ballot for this post. At the primary election on Sept. 3, he outpaced fellow Democrat Arielle Faria, of West Tisbury, by about 800 votes to win the nomination.

    Falmouth Republican Erich Horgan had mounted a write-in campaign in hopes of challenging the winner of the Democratic nomination, but didn't pull in enough votes to qualify for the November ballot — he needed 150 and garnered 131. In an Oct. 7 email, Horgan said he doesn't plan to launch another write-in effort next month.

    What were the issues in the last election?

    Climate change, offshore wind development, water quality and affordable housing are some of the top issues in the district that current legislators have paid attention to, and that have been discussed in media coverage.

    What are the anticipated issues for 2024?

    Falmouth Republican Town Committee Chairman Edwin Stadelman said in an email that one of the top issues from the perspective of local Republicans is immigration and the effect on local communities and the state, particularly in the areas of housing and employment, budget increases and potential tax increases.

    "Education is another issue," Stadelman said. "Parents are not happy with the direction in our schools, both curriculum and social issue wise. These are issues current and going forward."

    A member of the Falmouth Democratic Town Committee was not immediately available to comment on the issues from their perspective.

    What towns or areas does this seat cover?

    The Barnstable Dukes Nantucket District representative represents Falmouth precincts 1, 2 and 6 in Barnstable County, as well Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, West Tisbury on Martha's Vineyard, and Gosnold in Dukes County, and Nantucket, in Nantucket County.

    What does the person elected to this seat do?

    The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each representing a district of approximately 40,000 people. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House may not adjourn itself for more than two days, meeting year-round in either formal or informal session to introduce, consider and vote on legislation.

    How much does it pay?

    Massachusetts legislative salaries in 2023 started at $73,655 per year, plus $15,000 to $20,000 for expenses, depending on how far they live from Boston, according to National Conference of State Legislatures . Legislators in leadership roles receive more pay.

    How often are elections?

    State legislators in both the House and Senate serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

    Who is the incumbent?

    The Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket seat is presently held by state Rep. Dylan Fernandes , D-Falmouth, who's held the position since 2017.

    Fernandes is vacating the position to seek election to the Plymouth and Barnstable District seat in the state Senate, representing Kingston, Pembroke, Plymouth and Plympton in Plymouth County, and Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich in Barnstable County. That post is presently held by state Sen. Susan Moran , who is not seeking reelection.

    More about Moakley

    Moakley, an attorney, announced his candidacy for the post in December, with an eye toward carrying the family legacy of public service to Beacon Hill. He is the great nephew of the late Congressman Joe Moakley , who served in Congress from 1973 until his death in 2001. His family arrived on Cape Cod after World War II , and taught him the importance of volunteerism and public service, according to his website. He graduated from Falmouth High School.

    How much cash does the campaign have on hand?

    According to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance Moakley's campaign had $1,094.24 cash on hand as of Oct. 1.

    Heather McCarron writes about climate change, environment, energy, science and the natural world, in addition to news and features in Barnstable and Brewster. Reach her at hmccarron@capecodonline.com .

    The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Know before you vote: Who is on the ballot for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket rep seat

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy