Know before you vote: Who is on the ballot for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket rep seat

On Tuesday, Nov. 5 , the state House seat for the Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District — representing parts of Falmouth, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and the Elizabeth Islands — is among the state legislative positions up for election .

Democrat Thomas Moakley , of Falmouth, is the only candidate on the ballot for this post. At the primary election on Sept. 3, he outpaced fellow Democrat Arielle Faria, of West Tisbury, by about 800 votes to win the nomination.

Falmouth Republican Erich Horgan had mounted a write-in campaign in hopes of challenging the winner of the Democratic nomination, but didn't pull in enough votes to qualify for the November ballot — he needed 150 and garnered 131. In an Oct. 7 email, Horgan said he doesn't plan to launch another write-in effort next month.

What were the issues in the last election?

Climate change, offshore wind development, water quality and affordable housing are some of the top issues in the district that current legislators have paid attention to, and that have been discussed in media coverage.

What are the anticipated issues for 2024?

Falmouth Republican Town Committee Chairman Edwin Stadelman said in an email that one of the top issues from the perspective of local Republicans is immigration and the effect on local communities and the state, particularly in the areas of housing and employment, budget increases and potential tax increases.

"Education is another issue," Stadelman said. "Parents are not happy with the direction in our schools, both curriculum and social issue wise. These are issues current and going forward."

A member of the Falmouth Democratic Town Committee was not immediately available to comment on the issues from their perspective.

What towns or areas does this seat cover?

The Barnstable Dukes Nantucket District representative represents Falmouth precincts 1, 2 and 6 in Barnstable County, as well Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, West Tisbury on Martha's Vineyard, and Gosnold in Dukes County, and Nantucket, in Nantucket County.

What does the person elected to this seat do?

The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each representing a district of approximately 40,000 people. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House may not adjourn itself for more than two days, meeting year-round in either formal or informal session to introduce, consider and vote on legislation.

How much does it pay?

Massachusetts legislative salaries in 2023 started at $73,655 per year, plus $15,000 to $20,000 for expenses, depending on how far they live from Boston, according to National Conference of State Legislatures . Legislators in leadership roles receive more pay.

How often are elections?

State legislators in both the House and Senate serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

Who is the incumbent?

The Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket seat is presently held by state Rep. Dylan Fernandes , D-Falmouth, who's held the position since 2017.

Fernandes is vacating the position to seek election to the Plymouth and Barnstable District seat in the state Senate, representing Kingston, Pembroke, Plymouth and Plympton in Plymouth County, and Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich in Barnstable County. That post is presently held by state Sen. Susan Moran , who is not seeking reelection.

More about Moakley

Moakley, an attorney, announced his candidacy for the post in December, with an eye toward carrying the family legacy of public service to Beacon Hill. He is the great nephew of the late Congressman Joe Moakley , who served in Congress from 1973 until his death in 2001. His family arrived on Cape Cod after World War II , and taught him the importance of volunteerism and public service, according to his website. He graduated from Falmouth High School.

How much cash does the campaign have on hand?

According to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance Moakley's campaign had $1,094.24 cash on hand as of Oct. 1.

