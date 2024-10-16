Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in 5th Barnstable District election

Editor's note: This story is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the state general election Nov. 5 .

The state House seat for the 5th Barnstable District is up for election this year. The general election is Nov. 5.

The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting.

Two people are running for the seat: Owen Fletcher , a Democrat from Barnstable, and Steven Xiarhos , the Republican incumbent from Barnstable .

What were the issues in the last election?

The election was uncontested in 2022. Issues raised in the election included the influx of migrants, public safety, local aid to towns, support for public education, infrastructure and the environment.

What are the anticipated issues for 2024?

Sandwich Democratic Town Committee Secretary Kathryn Osgood said the biggest issue in Sandwich was stopping the proposed machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod.

“Stopping a gun range at the base is a critical issue for us,” she said. “We've been petitioning and demanding EPA studies. It comes down to the impact on the aquifer.”

Osgood said other important issues facing Sandwich included access to housing that is affordable, helping women over 65 who are living in poverty, and climate change — especially the changing nature of Town Neck Beach.

For Sandwich Republican Town Committee Chairman Gene Parini, the main challenge facing the district’s representative was the influx of migrants into Cape communities and the financial support received from the government. He said the influx is contributing to a shortfall in the state budget, and he believes it will impact emergency care in the state’s hospitals.

For Barnstable Democratic Town Committee Chairman Carlos Barbosa, the big issues included housing, water quality and food insecurity.

The 5th Barnstable District has elderly people who have to choose between buying food or medication, he said.

“How can that be, especially in the United States?” he asked, adding, "I'm not talking about affordable housing, but housing for the workforce."

What towns or areas does this seat cover?

The 5th Barnstable District includes Sandwich, precincts 10, 11 and 12 in Barnstable, and precincts 1, 2, 3, 5A and 7 in Bourne.

What does the person elected to this seat do?

The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each representing a district of approximately 40,000 people. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House may not adjourn itself for more than two days, meeting year-round in either formal or informal session to introduce, consider and vote on legislation.

How much does it pay?

Massachusetts legislative salaries in 2023 started at $73,655 per year, plus $15,000 to $20,000 for expenses, depending on how far they live from Boston, according to National Conference of State Legislatures . Legislators in leadership roles receive more pay.

How often are elections?

State legislators in both the House and Senate serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

Who is the incumbent?

Steven Xiarhos was first elected to the office in 2020 and took office in January 2021. He ran and won reelection in 2022. He is a ranking minority member and on the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs, House Committee on Ways and Means, Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery, Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security and Joint Committee on Ways and Means .

How much money do candidates have in their campaign as of latest date?

As of Oct. 1, Xiarhos had $85,049 cash on hand according to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance .

Democrat Owen Fletcher is running for the first time. He is currently Clerk of the Assembly of Delegates for Barnstable County, the county’s legislature. He's responsible for drafting ordinances and resolutions on behalf of the Assembly, reviewing ordinances that have been submitted, and preparing reports for committees. As of Oct. 1, Fletcher had $29,766 cash in hand, according to state records.

