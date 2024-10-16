Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in 4th Barnstable District election

Editor's note: This story is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the state general election Nov. 5 .

The House seat for the 4th Barnstable District is up for election this year. The general election is Nov. 5 .

The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting.

Hadley Luddy, a Democrat from Orleans, is the sole person running for the seat.

In January, state Rep. Sarah Peake , a Provincetown Democrat, announced that she would not be seeking reelection in the 4th Barnstable District.

What were the issues in the last election?

During the last election, a key issue in the campaign was affordable housing.

What are the anticipated issues for 2024?

Ray Gottwald , chair of the Harwich Democratic Town Committee, said affordable housing was front and center.

"You have to put affordable housing at the top of the list," said Gottwald. "We need to find a way to keep younger families on the Cape."

In an email to the Times, Peter Hughes, chair of the Harwich Republican Town Committee , weighed in on important issues in the race, writing that "it’s all about housing, wastewater funding and replacing the bridges."

What towns or areas does this seat cover?

The position consists of the towns of Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet.

What does the person elected to this seat do?

The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each representing a district of approximately 40,000 people. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House may not adjourn itself for more than two days, meeting year-round in either formal or informal session to introduce, consider and vote on legislation.

How much does it pay?

Massachusetts legislative salaries in 2023 started at $73,655 per year, plus $15,000 to $20,000 for expenses, depending on how far they live from Boston, according to National Conference of State Legislatures . Legislators in leadership roles receive more pay.

How often are elections?

State legislators in both the House and Senate serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

Who is the incumbent?

Peake announced early in 2024 that she would not be seeking reelection. She stepped down from her legislative job in September to take a position in the Healey administration .

How much money does Hadley Luddy have in her campaign?

Hadley Luddy of Orleans is running for the seat. Luddy is CEO of the nonprofit Homeless Prevention Council in Orleans.

Campaign finance records from the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance as of Oct. 1 show that Hadley Luddy has $40,956.66 cash on hand.

