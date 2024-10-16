Hyannis mural would honor Cape Cod civil rights activist. Why is it being challenged?

HYANNIS — The Cordial Eye co-executive director Mary George stood on Oct. 2 before three building-sized public art walls at the Hyannis Public Library. The public art wall is sponsored by the arts organization and the library and was approved in 2022 by the Hyannis Main Street Waterfront Historic District Commission .

Now, the potential to build more murals throughout Hyannis is being stymied, George said.

"This commission is inserting their subjective opinions about what this community should look like," she said. "None of them have expertise on public art. But they have unilateral power to say yes or no to public art in the district."

The town commission was created in 1996 to address revitalization and historic preservation of downtown Hyannis, according to the town.

There are no official guidelines for public art in Hyannis, but the murals at the 401 Main St. library go before the commission for reapproval every six months. Not every mural in Hyannis is required to get reapproval.

In May, a second public art project — a mural — was proposed to the commission by the Arts and Justice Collective , comprised of The Cordial Eye , Amplify POC Cape Cod and Belonging Books . As planned, the mural will honor civil rights activist Eugenia Fortes, who died in 2006 . If approved, the piece would be painted at 436-438 Main St.

During recent meetings, though, some commissioners said other historical figures were more appropriate for the district than Fortes.

A vote on whether to approve the mural will be held Oct. 16.

What would the Fortes mural in Hyannis look like?

In January 2023 the Arts and Justice Collective was awarded a $30,000 public art for spatial justice grant from the New England Foundation for the Arts . About $13,000 was designated to support a mural, according to George.

On September 20, 2023, the collective held an information and listening session at the Zion Union Heritage Museum to collect input on how a mural could highlight diversity and community, said George. Attendees almost unanimously chose to feature elements surrounding Fortes because of her activism.

The virtual sketch of the project features Fortes' hands holding a banner with a quote that says "They didn't know we were seeds." The quote is derived from a poem by Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos and has been used during social justice movements around the world, said George.

The design also included Fortes' infamous handmade quilts, on display at museums in Hyannis.

The collective plans to paint the mural on polytab cloth, which can be removed.

A mural to reflect the Kennedys

At commission meetings on Aug. 21, Sept. 20, Sept. 23, and Oct. 2, members suggested the mural be more inclusive, and infused with maritime and colonial history.

"When I think of honoring someone on a wall in Hyannis who has done a lot of good for the county and for the Cape, I think of JFK and RFK," said commission Vice Chair Tom Doherty.

Other commission members said the proposed mural should be painted outside the historical district.

"It's a shame we haven’t been taught more about Eugenia Fortes. That's terrible," said commission member Laura Cronin on Oct. 2. "But that’s not what you do in an alleyway in the historical district."

Fortes died at age 94 . She was known as the Rosa Parks of Cape Cod.

Fortes is just as important to the district as the Kennedys, and the purpose of the project is to have a greater sense of justice built into the local environment, George said, generally.

'We don't want to be political'

At meetings, commission Chair Cheryl Powell questioned the use of the Christianopoulos quote.

"The quote most recently has been used in women's movement and for Palestine," said Powell. "We don't want to be political. Our purpose is to preserve the character of our community — not to create history."

At one meeting, commission member Kevin Matthews suggested that the quote be swapped for a Fortes quote. At a subsequent meeting, George and Cordial Eye Co-Executive Director Anastaci Pacella suggested "We are not going anywhere," a quote Fortes said in 1945 when she and a friend refused to leave segregated East Beach in Hyannisport.

In 2004, the beach was renamed in Fortes' honor .

Matthews preferred a quote that Fortes said when she accepted the Mercy Otis Warren award in 2004.

"She said 'do what your heart tells you is right,'" said Matthews. "That's a poignant thing to say."

For commissioner Cornelius Cawley, it's important to accurately portray who Fortes was.

"To whitewash or sugarcoat her history and her voice would be inappropriate," he said. "If we are going to approve it, approve it for what it is — not for what we’d like it to be."

From 'derelict space' to 'gift' of public art

At one commission meeting, local business owner Jane Walsh said the mural will transform "a derelict space."

"Not everybody is going to go to a gallery. But everyone can walk down an alleyway and see a piece of art. It’s really a gift," said Walsh.

Zion Union Heritage Museum board president Julia Monteiro Johnson said at another meeting that it's "a shame that more people don’t have the opportunity to know of Fortes' greatness."

"For a while here I was hearing a slight tinge of racism. That surprised me. Because I see this mural so differently. I see it differently because I am different," said Monteiro Johnson.

Zavia Empey, a local artist and entrepreneur, said at the same meeting that the mural could be a teaching tool.

"There are so many people that look like me who don’t see us anywhere. This mural will teach important lessons in history and show us that we are much better together," she said.

Morgan "Mwalim" Peters, a professor at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth said at that meeting that the commission needs to make room for spatial justice art. In 1994 Peters founded the Oversoul Theater Collective to create a level of equity and diversity that was missing from the Cape, he said.

"Part of the issue we faced in 1994 was the construct of erasure," said Peters. "Unfortunately it seems that erasure is still part of the conscience of people making decisions on behalf of the town."

Is there room for compromise?

During the Oct. 2 commission meeting, Pacella and George said they were amenable to working with the commission. But George called the commission's municipal process a form of red tape.

"Funders won't give money if they can't ever get anything done," George said. "The commission's process has the capacity to stifle the creative economy."

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

