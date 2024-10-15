Wellfleet OysterFest, with 5K, bands, shuckoff, this weekend: Tickets are still available.

Although Wellfleet OysterFest organizers have a new name, the festival ― Oct. 19-20 this year ― is still the “family-friendly hootenanny (that) takes over Main Street” with local food, music, wine, beer gardens and oysters ― lots of oysters .

“We are also one of only a few places for nationally-sanctioned shucking contests ,” said Lisa Brown, who founded the Wellfleet OysterFest with Becky Rosenberg in 2001.

Only professional shuckers are allowed to enter. The 28 shuckers signed up for this year will take part in a preliminary competition at 1 p.m. Saturday on the main stage. At 1 p.m. Sunday, three finalists will take the stage to battle for bragging rights and the $3,000 first prize.

“It’s kind of the NFL event of Wellfleet,” Brown said. “When you hear 5,000 people crowded in front of the stage cheering for those three shuckers, it’s really something.”

"It's the largest audience in New England," said Nancy O'Connell, president of the Wellfleet Oyster Alliance, formerly SPAT.

Because the contest is nationally sanctioned, Brown said, the winner can go on to compete internationally, as Wellfleet resident William “Chopper” Young Jr. did in 2008 in Galway, Ireland . He became world champion by opening 30 oysters in two minutes and 47 seconds.

Young, who took first prize in Wellfleet in 2002 and 2005, lost to fellow Wellfleet shellfisherman Barbara Austin in 2007. Instead, he picked up his national title in Maryland that year and went on to win the world contest.

Young is on the schedule as one of eight shellfishermen selling from their raw bars at the 2024 OysterFest, but is not on the competitors' list as of yet, O'Connell said.

Here is what you need to enjoy the weekend:

How many people attend Wellfleet OysterFest?

The maximum is 11,000 people per day. Of the 22,000 tickets to be sold, about 9,000 are left to buy. Tickets are general admission, $30 plus a $3 service fee, available at www.wellfleetoa.org/ . Children 12 and younger are admitted free, but still need a ticket on an electronic device or printed out. Pets are not allowed.

“We have one of the biggest festivals with the smallest amount of square footage," Brown said. "We’re talking about Wellfleet Center down Main Street and that’s it.”

“We never sell out on Sunday. Sunday is free for all Wellfleet taxpayers,” said Deirdre Oringer, the festival’s director of programs and community outreach. Wellfleet residents may use the code 20Wellfleet24 when booking a free Sunday ticket, according to the festival website.

Wellfleet OysterFest runs, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Where to park for Wellfleet OysterFest

Free parking and free shuttles are available at all of the ocean beaches. Allow 15 minutes for shuttle pickup at LeCount, White Crest and Newcomb beaches. The pickup spot for the beach shuttle is on Bank Street at the festival’s east side entrance.

The first shuttle is at 9:45 a.m. and the last shuttle leaves at 6 p.m.

“ Paid parking is available from private citizens and at the Wellfleet Pier on a first-come, first-served basis,” according to the website, and there is a free shuttle from the pier.

Free handicapped accessible parking is available in designated spaces in the Mayo Beach parking lot, with the handicapped shuttle dropping off at the festival’s west entrance. You can also reserve paid handicap parking through the First Congregational Church of Wellfleet for a fee payable to the church.

Is there music at Wellfleet OysterFest?

Yes, bands are scheduled for 10 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Saturday’s lineup: Natalie Bonifini, The Value Leaders, Sarah Swain and the Oh Boys. Sunday’s talent includes the acoustic duo Pitchfork, Monica Rizzo and Funktapuss featuring “American Idol” alum Siobhan Magnus.

What else is there to do at Wellfleet OysterFest?

There are free family-friendly events, including a circus on Saturday and a Samba Drumming Group on Sunday. There are also library talks by scientists about marine and shellfish in Wellfleet Harbor.

The $25 “How to Shuck” class is held three times Saturday and twice Sunday, with a maximum of 25 students in each class. Tickets, which are required, can be bought at the festival website.

“An experienced shucker teaches people how to safely use the equipment,” Brown said.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the 24th annual Shuck & Run kicks off.

Is there any food to eat other than oysters?

Yes, in addition to eight raw bars, there are nine food booths or trucks serving everything from breakfast sandwiches to sweet kettle corn.

Some favorites that jump out from the vendors' list on the website: paella and corn chowder from Boat House Fish Market; fried oyster tacos and clam chowder from P.J.’s Family Restaurant; street corn from Las Chidas; scallop and bacon skewers from Poor Boy Fisheries; a meatball sub from Billingsgate Market; steamed dumplings from Kung Fu Dumplings; oyster stew from Mac’s Seafood; jalapeno cornbread from Dancing Spoons Food Truck; and all things sweet from Chocolate Cafe.

How did the Wellfleet OysterFest start?

Brown, who owned Flying Fish Restaurant when she and Rosenberg hatched the idea for Wellfleet OysterFest, said all kinds of good food has always been on the festival menu.

The festival came about, she said, because the friends wanted something for their community.

“Really it was because of the Truro Dump Dance. The band played at the dump and people came and danced and had a great time at the dump. We wanted something like that.”

Living in a community that produced oysters with such fine terroir that they were once individually tied with copper wire and shipped across the ocean to Britain’s King George V, according to the association’s website, oysters seemed the perfect claim to fame.

“It’s gotten big but we want to keep the flavor and vibrancy in shellfishing in Wellfleet, which is the heart and soul of this community,” Brown said.

Why go from Wellfleet SPAT to Wellfleet Oyster Alliance?

The original name SPAT stood for Shellfish Promotion and Tasting.

“And while it was an acronym that relates to baby oysters, we found people supporting us from other places were not familiar with the term,” said Oringer, explaining why last year SPAT became the Wellfleet Oyster Alliance and the group spent the past year rebranding.

O'Connell said the festival has given away more than $1 million, in part supporting annually a local high school graduate studying environmental issues; helping to support the health of shellfishing in Wellfleet Harbor, including working on a study to eliminate bamboo worms considered a predator against shellfish.

"We also have annual farm tours to show people what it takes to bring shellfish to the table," she said. "We're not just putting on a party but we're lifting up and amplifying understanding of shellfish in our town."

