Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Wellfleet OysterFest, with 5K, bands, shuckoff, this weekend: Tickets are still available.

    By Gwenn Friss, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    Although Wellfleet OysterFest organizers have a new name, the festival ― Oct. 19-20 this year ― is still the “family-friendly hootenanny (that) takes over Main Street” with local food, music, wine, beer gardens and oysters lots of oysters .

    “We are also one of only a few places for nationally-sanctioned shucking contests ,” said Lisa Brown, who founded the Wellfleet OysterFest with Becky Rosenberg in 2001.

    Only professional shuckers are allowed to enter. The 28 shuckers signed up for this year will take part in a preliminary competition at 1 p.m. Saturday on the main stage. At 1 p.m. Sunday, three finalists will take the stage to battle for bragging rights and the $3,000 first prize.

    “It’s kind of the NFL event of Wellfleet,” Brown said. “When you hear 5,000 people crowded in front of the stage cheering for those three shuckers, it’s really something.”

    "It's the largest audience in New England," said Nancy O'Connell, president of the Wellfleet Oyster Alliance, formerly SPAT.

    Because the contest is nationally sanctioned, Brown said, the winner can go on to compete internationally, as Wellfleet resident William “Chopper” Young Jr. did in 2008 in Galway, Ireland . He became world champion by opening 30 oysters in two minutes and 47 seconds.

    Young, who took first prize in Wellfleet in 2002 and 2005, lost to fellow Wellfleet shellfisherman Barbara Austin in 2007. Instead, he picked up his national title in Maryland that year and went on to win the world contest.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIFDw_0w7H4qnH00

    Young is on the schedule as one of eight shellfishermen selling from their raw bars at the 2024 OysterFest, but is not on the competitors' list as of yet, O'Connell said.

    Here is what you need to enjoy the weekend:

    How many people attend Wellfleet OysterFest?

    The maximum is 11,000 people per day. Of the 22,000 tickets to be sold, about 9,000 are left to buy. Tickets are general admission, $30 plus a $3 service fee, available at www.wellfleetoa.org/ . Children 12 and younger are admitted free, but still need a ticket on an electronic device or printed out. Pets are not allowed.

    “We have one of the biggest festivals with the smallest amount of square footage," Brown said. "We’re talking about Wellfleet Center down Main Street and that’s it.”

    “We never sell out on Sunday. Sunday is free for all Wellfleet taxpayers,” said Deirdre Oringer, the festival’s director of programs and community outreach. Wellfleet residents may use the code 20Wellfleet24 when booking a free Sunday ticket, according to the festival website.

    Wellfleet OysterFest runs, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

    Where to park for Wellfleet OysterFest

    Free parking and free shuttles are available at all of the ocean beaches. Allow 15 minutes for shuttle pickup at LeCount, White Crest and Newcomb beaches. The pickup spot for the beach shuttle is on Bank Street at the festival’s east side entrance.

    The first shuttle is at 9:45 a.m. and the last shuttle leaves at 6 p.m.

    Paid parking is available from private citizens and at the Wellfleet Pier on a first-come, first-served basis,” according to the website, and there is a free shuttle from the pier.

    Free handicapped accessible parking is available in designated spaces in the Mayo Beach parking lot, with the handicapped shuttle dropping off at the festival’s west entrance. You can also reserve paid handicap parking through the First Congregational Church of Wellfleet for a fee payable to the church.

    Is there music at Wellfleet OysterFest?

    Yes, bands are scheduled for 10 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Saturday’s lineup: Natalie Bonifini, The Value Leaders, Sarah Swain and the Oh Boys. Sunday’s talent includes the acoustic duo Pitchfork, Monica Rizzo and Funktapuss featuring “American Idol” alum Siobhan Magnus.

    What else is there to do at Wellfleet OysterFest?

    There are free family-friendly events, including a circus on Saturday and a Samba Drumming Group on Sunday. There are also library talks by scientists about marine and shellfish in Wellfleet Harbor.

    The $25 “How to Shuck” class is held three times Saturday and twice Sunday, with a maximum of 25 students in each class. Tickets, which are required, can be bought at the festival website.

    “An experienced shucker teaches people how to safely use the equipment,” Brown said.

    At 9 a.m. Sunday, the 24th annual Shuck & Run kicks off.

    In 2024: Renowned Cape Cod shucker William 'Chopper' Young on how to safely shuck an oyster quickly

    Is there any food to eat other than oysters?

    Yes, in addition to eight raw bars, there are nine food booths or trucks serving everything from breakfast sandwiches to sweet kettle corn.

    Some favorites that jump out from the vendors' list on the website: paella and corn chowder from Boat House Fish Market; fried oyster tacos and clam chowder from P.J.’s Family Restaurant; street corn from Las Chidas; scallop and bacon skewers from Poor Boy Fisheries; a meatball sub from Billingsgate Market; steamed dumplings from Kung Fu Dumplings; oyster stew from Mac’s Seafood; jalapeno cornbread from Dancing Spoons Food Truck; and all things sweet from Chocolate Cafe.

    How did the Wellfleet OysterFest start?

    Brown, who owned Flying Fish Restaurant when she and Rosenberg hatched the idea for Wellfleet OysterFest, said all kinds of good food has always been on the festival menu.

    The festival came about, she said, because the friends wanted something for their community.

    “Really it was because of the Truro Dump Dance. The band played at the dump and people came and danced and had a great time at the dump. We wanted something like that.”

    Living in a community that produced oysters with such fine terroir that they were once individually tied with copper wire and shipped across the ocean to Britain’s King George V, according to the association’s website, oysters seemed the perfect claim to fame.

    “It’s gotten big but we want to keep the flavor and vibrancy in shellfishing in Wellfleet, which is the heart and soul of this community,” Brown said.

    Why go from Wellfleet SPAT to Wellfleet Oyster Alliance?

    The original name SPAT stood for Shellfish Promotion and Tasting.

    “And while it was an acronym that relates to baby oysters, we found people supporting us from other places were not familiar with the term,” said Oringer, explaining why last year SPAT became the Wellfleet Oyster Alliance and the group spent the past year rebranding.

    O'Connell said the festival has given away more than $1 million, in part supporting annually a local high school graduate studying environmental issues; helping to support the health of shellfishing in Wellfleet Harbor, including working on a study to eliminate bamboo worms considered a predator against shellfish.

    "We also have annual farm tours to show people what it takes to bring shellfish to the table," she said. "We're not just putting on a party but we're lifting up and amplifying understanding of shellfish in our town."

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Wellfleet OysterFest, with 5K, bands, shuckoff, this weekend: Tickets are still available.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Exclusive: Barbara Lynch Is Closing All of Her Remaining Restaurants
    Eater7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Massachusetts restaurant threatened after Nazi uniforms controversy
    CBS News1 day ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Hurricane Helene power outages leave millions in the dark
    The Current GA16 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz15 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy