Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in 3rd Barnstable District election

Editor's note: This is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the state election Nov. 5 .

The House seat for the 3rd Barnstable District — representing Bourne, Falmouth and Mashpee — is up for election this year. The general election is Nov. 5 .

The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election.

As of Oct. 4, two people are running for the seat: David Vieira , an incumbent Republican from Falmouth, and Kathleen Fox Alfano , a Democratic challenger from Bourne.

What were the issues in the last election?

During the last election, issues that drove voters to the polls included water quality and environmental protection, development of affordable and workforce housing, and education.

What are the anticipated issues for 2024?

Catherine Gallagher, chairperson of the Mashpee Democratic Town Committee, said cost of living — including the affordability of child care and housing — will remain a top issue during this year’s race.

“People who work in Mashpee should be able to afford to live in Mashpee,” Gallagher said. “Yet when people see the homes that are being built they see they are not for the people who grew up and work here.”

Democrats, she said, are looking to elect a representative who is “present and willing to meet with us and hear our concerns.”

Among those concerns are the cost of Mashpee’s sewer overhaul for homeowners.

“We’d like to see the state offering help to families who need it to hook up to the sewer as it is finished, as they do for those who need help with septic systems,” Gallagher said.

Ed Stadelman, chair of Falmouth’s Republican Town Committee, said that while Falmouth Republicans have opposed efforts to run offshore wind infrastructure through town, local GOP meetings have been dominated by fears that immigration will harm Cape towns.

“That is the hot topic and leading issue right now, overwhelmingly,” Stadelman said.

The state representative elected, Stadleman said, should focus on cutting funding to sanctuary cities.

What towns or areas does this seat cover?

The position represents Bourne, Falmouth and Mashpee .

What does the person elected to this seat do?

The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each representing a district of approximately 40,000 people. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House may not adjourn itself for more than two days, meeting year-round in either formal or informal session to introduce, consider and vote on legislation.

How much does it pay?

Massachusetts legislative salaries in 2023 started at $73,655.01 per year, plus $15,000 to $20,000 for expenses, depending on how far they live from Boston, according to National Conference of State Legislatures . Legislators in leadership roles receive more pay.

How often are elections?

State legislators in both the House and Senate serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

Who is the incumbent?

Vieira took office in 2011. Before his time as a state legislator , he worked as a deputy sheriff and in emergency management. Vieira is currently the ranking House member of both the Joint Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets and the Joint Committee on Public Safety & Homeland Security.

He also serves on the Joint Committee on COVID-19 & Emergency Preparedness and Management, and the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development. He’s also a founding member of the Massachusetts Military Asset & Security Strategy Task Force.

How much money do they have in their campaign so far, as of latest date?

Vieira and Alfano are both on the campaign trail.

Alfano, a New York native who spent most of her career working for companies including CBS and Polaroid, is now a real estate agent with Kinlin Grover Compass in North Falmouth. This will be Alfano’s second run at the seat, after entering the race late in 2022.

According to recent Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance data, Vieira’s campaign had $14,816 in cash on hand while Alfano’s campaign had $18,300 as of Oct. 1.

