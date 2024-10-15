Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in 1st Barnstable District election

Editor's note: This story is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the general election Nov. 5 .

The House seat for the 1st Barnstable District is up for election this year. The general election is Nov. 5.

The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting.

On the ballot are incumbent Rep. Christopher Flanagan, D-Dennis , and Gerald O'Connell, a Republican from Yarmouth Port .

What were the issues in the last election?

In the 2022 race for the seat , candidates touted their experience in municipal government and their readiness for the job. They pitched their ideas to create more housing on Cape Cod and their experience in that area. Paying for the Cape's wastewater issues drew differing plans from the candidates. Opinions about abortion and gun laws were also given at a candidate forum.

What towns or areas does this seat cover?

The position consists of the towns of Brewster, Dennis and Yarmouth precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8.

What does the person elected to this seat do?

The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each representing a district of approximately 40,000 people. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House may not adjourn itself for more than two days, meeting year-round in either formal or informal session to introduce, consider and vote on legislation.

How much does it pay?

Massachusetts legislative salaries in 2023 started at $73,655 per year, plus $15,000 to $20,000 for expenses, depending on how far they live from Boston, according to National Conference of State Legislatures . Legislators in leadership roles receive more pay.

How often are elections?

State legislators in both the House and Senate serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

Who is the incumbent?

Christopher Flanagan of Dennis is the incumbent.

Who are the candidates?

Christopher Flanagan, a Democrat from Dennis, is running for reelection. He has worked for two U.S. senators from Massachusetts: John Kerry and William “Mo” Cowan, who was an interim senator in 2013. Flanagan also worked for John Kerry when he was secretary of state. In 2021, Flanagan worked with the Cape Cod COVID-19 Task Force and the Barnstable County Economic Development Council. Currently, Flanagan is a member of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity, Joint Committee on Agriculture, Joint Committee on Financial Services, and the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development .

Republican Gerald 'Jerry' O'Connell, of Yarmouth Port, earned a spot on the ballot after gaining enough write-in votes to qualify during the primary election. He was born on Cape Cod and served as a master sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent 23 years in the armed forces before retiring in 2005, according to his campaign website . Community priorities for O'Connell include the housing crisis, addiction epidemic, and immigration.

How much money do the candidates have in their campaign so far?

Campaign finance records from the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance as of Oct. 3 show that Flanagan had about $13,125.83 cash in hand, and O'Connell had about $6,384.99 cash in hand as of Oct. 1.

