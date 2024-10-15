Open in App
    Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in 2nd Barnstable District election

    By Eric Williams, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: This story is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the general election Nov. 5 .

    The House seat for the 2nd Barnstable District is up for election this year . The general election is Nov. 5 .

    The deadline to register to vote , update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting.

    Two people are running for the seat: Incumbent Kip Diggs of Barnstable, a Democrat , and Susanne Conley of Barnstable, a Republican .

    Cape Cod election debate: Here's where Cape Cod state rep. candidates Kip Diggs, Susanne Conley stand on wind energy

    What were the issues in the last election?

    Housing, mental health, wastewater and inflation were issues mentioned by candidates during the last election.

    What towns or areas does this seat cover?

    The 2nd Barnstable District consists of precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 13 in Barnstable and precincts 5, 6 and 8A in Yarmouth.

    What does the person elected to this seat do?

    The Massachusetts House of Representatives is comprised of 160 members, each representing a district of approximately 40,000 people. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the House may not adjourn itself for more than two days, meeting year-round in either formal or informal session to introduce, consider and vote on legislation.

    How much does it pay?

    Massachusetts legislative salaries in 2023 started at $73,655 per year, plus $15,000 to $20,000 for expenses, depending on how far they live from Boston, according to National Conference of State Legislatures . Legislators in leadership roles receive more pay.

    How often are elections?

    State legislators in both the House and Senate serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

    Who is the incumbent?

    Democrat Kip Diggs of Barnstable is the incumbent.

    How much money do they have in their campaign so far?

    State Rep. Kip Diggs and Susanne Conley are on the ballot.

    Records from the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance as of Sept. 30 show that Kip Diggs had $27,635.16 in a campaign account and Susanne Conley had $11,844.83 in a campaign account.

    Eric Williams writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com . Follow him on X: @capecast.

    The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in 2nd Barnstable District election

