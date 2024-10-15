Open in App
    Barnstable County median list price for homes in September falls. See comparisons.

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N74iz_0w7H4Tgg00

    The median home in Barnstable County listed for $899,950 in September, down 4.3% from the previous month's $940,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

    Compared to September 2023, the median home list price decreased 4.2% from $939,000.

    The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Barnstable County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.capecodtimes.com .

    Barnstable County's median home was 1,831 square feet, listed at $564 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 4.3% from September 2023.

    Listings moved briskly in Barnstable County

    Listings in Barnstable County moved briskly, at a median 53 days listed compared to the September national median of 55 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 60 days on the market. Around 574 homes were newly listed on the market in September, a 13% increase from 508 new listings in September 2023.

    The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

    Across Massachusetts

    In Massachusetts, median home prices were $779,500, a slight decrease from August. The median Massachusetts home listed for sale had 1,870 square feet, with a price of $428 per square foot.

    Across the U.S.

    Throughout the United States, the median home price was $425,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,843 square feet, with a price of $227 per square foot.

    The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Barnstable County median list price for homes in September falls. See comparisons.

