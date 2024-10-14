Open in App
    Hurricane Helene: Cape Cod photographer chronicles devastation - and community strength

    By Steve Heaslip, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    The signs foretold the story heading east on Interstate 40 from Nashville, road closure at milepost 440.

    I ignored the warnings for the first few hours, just wanting to get there as soon as possible to help the local Gannett paper, the Asheville Citizen-Times , with photo coverage , part of a nationwide team heading in to assist with Hurricane Helene storm coverage . The map app was activated as I left the interstate. It was a long and winding road up and around farm country. The cell service cut out about 30 miles from Asheville.

    Winding down out of the mountains into Weaverville, the disaster scene grew . Trees onto houses, washed out roads, no power, no traffic lights and filled parking lots at the few stores open. Finally arriving in Asheville after a six-hour drive, I found the newspaper office and reported to their editor Karen Chavez.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxplW_0w5vaHin00

    I was quickly given an address and brief directions: drive south of the city and find a heavily damaged recreation center. I was heading to an area by the Swannanoa River; military helicopters thumped overhead the entire trip. Road closure signs were posted, but cars were driving into the area. I followed until the road ended, washed away. The area was a hellscape of mud, tumbled cars atop cars. Semi-trucks overturned, some on top of buildings. The golf course looked like a river delta. I could see the rec center about half a mile away on the other side of the river, the bridge to get there washed away. Launching the drone was the only way to photograph the site.

    Walking back, Nathan Tucker called me over. He was washing off items beside his mud-covered camper. He and his wife had evacuated from the hills and parked under the roof of a car wash to ride out the storm. The flood waters rose so high, so fast, they ended up on the building’s roof with their cat, waiting nine hours before a helicopter came to their rescue.

    Day after day, the stories of survival would be told. In Henderson County, apple farmer Jeff Nix and his wife Dale escorted their congressman, Chuck Edwards, around on an ATV, talking us through how the surge from Clear Creek plowed down all his fruit trees, tumbling them into a giant mound a mile away. One neighbor in a trailer close to the river was killed when it was washed away, his body found in another large debris pile.

    In Canton, businesses along the Pigeon River were using excavators, squeegees and power washers to move a thick layer of claylike mud coating everything in the downtown as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper toured the scene with FEMA administrator Deanna Criswell. Amid so much devastation, an army of volunteers worked to help residents. The Eight Days of Hope food service group was sending out hundreds of freshly prepared meals daily to local residents in Canton beside a giant sports center, filled with donations from nearby communities.

    Back in Asheville, WWNC, radio 570 on the AM dial, news director Mark Starling and his team had stayed on the air since the storm, sleeping at the station and keeping listeners updated during the storm. In its aftermath, Starling connected listeners to services from other listeners, forming a chainsaw crew to help those needing tree work and another group, including a nurse, to do wellness checks, then reporting into the station, which broadcast the info to concerned family members. During our visit, a caller named “Bill” said he didn’t have any skills that might help, but he was a singer and wanted to soothe the audience with a song on this Sunday morning. By the time he finished singing “Amazing Grace” in a prefect tenor voice, everyone in the studio was in tears. Tropical Storm Helene had ravaged the area, but the message over and over, was that the community was still very strong.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Hurricane Helene: Cape Cod photographer chronicles devastation - and community strength

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Hurricane Helene: Cape Cod photographer chronicles devastation - and community strength

