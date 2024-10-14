Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts dropped for the week ending Oct. 5 compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 4,838 in the week ending Oct. 5, down from 4,941 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 258,000 for the week ending Oct. 5, up 33,000 claims from 225,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

North Carolina saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 290.2%. Wyoming, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 20.1%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report .

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Unemployment claims in Massachusetts declined last week