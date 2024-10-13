Whole Foods, Steamship Authority and more: Cape Cod Times top stories of the week

The Cape Cod Times' most recent assortment of news updates and happenings include the death of a Kennedy , a view of the northern lights , and a fire at Chick-fil-A in Hyannis.

New business tenants moving into former K-Mart plaza

There will be new businesses entering the former K-Mart plaza as the revamped shopping complex , now known as The Landing, gets ready to welcome three brands opening on Cape Cod for the first time.

WS Development of Chestnut Hill is behind the $45 million push to redevelop the 26-acre property on Iyannough Road (Route 132) that once housed K-Mart. The parcel directly across from the Cape Cod Mall is owned by the airport and leased to WS Development under the Cape Cod Gateway Airport Commission 's control.

"This exceptional mix of beloved and new-to-market brands speaks to the evolution of the property and will bring fresh experiences to both residents and visitors," said Bryan Furze, senior vice president of leasing for WS Development, in a statement.

Whole Foods recently opened a new store at The Landing as well.

Holy Mola! Rescuers save sunfish

A team from New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance rescued an ocean sunfish, often referred to as a mola mola, from Wellfleet Harbor last Sunday morning, Oct. 6. The rescuers towed the mola mola out to deeper water in Cape Cod Bay after it became stranded, using an automatic water pump on the boat to help supply water into the mouth of the ocean sunfish as it was being escorted behind the boat. This is one of over 30 strandings NECWA has responded to this season.

Strandings occur in the early fall and early winter when ocean sunfish move into shallow tidal areas like harbors. When the tide goes out, they become trapped. In colder months, the ocean sunfish can become cold-stunned.

Whole Foods opens flagship store in Hyannis

There's a new Whole Foods grocery store at The Landing at Hyannis on Route 132, in case you haven't noticed yet. It had its grand opening on Thursday, and the Cape Cod Times was invited to go on a tour of the new location before it opened its doors to the public.

The new store is about half a mile from the original store on Iyannough Road.

Rick Bonin , senior vice president of operations for the North Atlantic and International area, said the company was happy to offer the larger store in Hyannis.

"Ten years ago, we didn’t know if there would be enough business in the winter,” he said.

What will this new location have to offer on its shelves? It will have more than 370 local products, according to a communications spokesperson, including many local items from producers throughout New England.

Steamship Authority considers largest rate hike yet

It might cost you more to travel on the steamship starting in 2025.

A budget plan and proposed rate adjustments were unveiled at the Oct. 1 Port Council meeting , but members are holding off on voting at least until next month.

The Steamship Authority is facing problematic staff shortages , upcoming retirements, an outdated booking system, and a bevy of other increased expenses that has led the organization to consider the change. It would be the "largest rate increase" for the transit organization, according to Steamship Authority Treasurer Mark Rozum.

