    Opinion: A classroom teacher’s perspective: Vote 'no' on dropping MCAS

    By Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GydPY_0w5467Uj00

    “If I fail, will I have to stay in third grade?” asked wide-eyed Kari, while 20 other pairs of eyes looked at me for an answer, too. “You’re not going to fail and we don’t get the scores until you are already in fourth grade,” I reassured them.

    Years later, I still remember this conversation. Variations of it happen every January when teachers begin preparing for the state test, the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS). The students aren’t the only ones feeling the stress. Teachers experience testing anxiety, too. I used to hate the MCAS and wanted it gone.

    But then, my thinking shifted as I realized how important the MCAS is. During my Teach Plus Massachusetts Policy Fellowship , I heard from fellow teachers and one of the commissioners from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education . I learned that the MCAS is our only statewide graduation requirement, there are ways to appeal if a student has not met the qualifying score, and a proficient score is not the cutoff for graduation. I am now an advocate to keep the test.

    Students start taking the MCAS in third grade, as required by federal law, to ensure they are progressing academically. Students must pass the 10th grade English language arts, math, and science exams before they can graduate.

    This is the consistent statewide benchmark that Kari and every student in the commonwealth deserve to have and which the MCAS ensures. Since Massachusetts does not have a comprehensive course requirement to graduate like most states (Vermont is the only other state without one), taking away the MCAS would mean there would be 300-plus different and unequal standards for graduation across the commonwealth. This patchwork would not serve our students.

    The MCAS ensures a consistent standard of learning. Passing the MCAS is the only measure we currently have to ensure all students are being taught the same content and skills, no matter their zip code.

    If students are unable to pass the MCAS or demonstrate competency using one of the alternate pathways, then they have not learned what they need in order to go on to higher education or the workforce.

    Those who oppose using the MCAS as a graduation requirement argue that it prevents students from graduating. Data proves otherwise. Since the MCAS was implemented in 2003, graduation rates have increased, demonstrating that the MCAS is not a barrier to obtaining a diploma.

    Long after I had Kari as a third grader, she and the majority of her classmates passed the 10th grade MCAS required for graduation. The year she graduated, 98% of her classmates had graduated with her. In 2019, for example, for the 1% of Massachusetts students who had difficulty passing the assessment, there were multiple options to obtain that competency determination allowing them to graduate.

    In addition, the MCAS serves as an important data point for teachers like me. I use it to fill in my students’ learning gaps. For Kari, that meant supporting her in foundational reading skills.

    Today, Massachusetts is in the midst of a literacy crisis , as demonstrated by the continued decline of English language arts scores across all grade levels on the spring 2024 state assessment exam . MCAS data shows our younger students are not able to read and understand complex text, so we should be focusing on using research-based strategies to teach our students how to read fluently by third grade. When they are fluent readers, they will make the switch from learning to read to reading to learn. Then, as their MCAS scores increase, we will have the data to show we are doing what our students need. However, if we lower standards by removing the MCAS as a graduation requirement, then we are harming the very children who need us  most..

    When parents and students like Kari ask me about the Massachusetts graduation requirement these days, I explain that it is necessary so that our young people are ready for the future that awaits them. I will  be voting “no” on Question 2 so that we keep the state assessment as a graduation requirement and ensure students such as Kari graduate with the skills they need to lead successful lives.

    Jennifer Amento is a second grade teacher at the Kenneth C. Coombs School in Mashpee, and a 2024-2025 Teach Plus Massachusetts senior policy fellow.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Opinion: A classroom teacher’s perspective: Vote 'no' on dropping MCAS

    Mary Chenevert
    1d ago
    As a teacher of 30 years, I’ve witnessed teachers being forced to teach to the test and change curriculum in order to pass the test! The children have suffered! Kids are hating school because creativity and fun has been kicked to the curb! Classroom plays, field trips, spontaneous discussions are frowned upon because administrators want everyone on the same page with scripted lessons! I’m so glad I’m retired now, but I feel for my grandchildren who are experiencing state standardized lessons like they are robots! As a creative teacher, this would have killed me like it’s killing students love of learning! Ask your kids and grandkids if they love school!
    Lauren Jepsen Mace
    1d ago
    Let teachers teach the students based on how the kids learn, not teach to a test.
    View all comments
