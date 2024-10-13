Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Opinion: Business group says dropping MCAS exam would make it harder to find workers

    By Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UT2Aa_0w545OS200

    As an organization that represents employers across Massachusetts, we are deeply concerned about ballot Question 2, which would remove the requirement that students pass the 10th grade assessment in order to earn their diplomas. Lowering our educational standards will impair our ability to properly prepare the future workforce, which will have a ripple effect on our economy.

    Already, employers across Massachusetts are finding it challenging to hire qualified candidates. A November 2023 survey of business leaders , conducted by the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education , a nonprofit organized to promote improvement in public education, found that 87% say it’s very (35%) or somewhat (52%) difficult to find people with the right skills.

    Additionally, we have far too few students earning college degrees and certificates that would qualify and prepare them for these positions. Eliminating the graduation requirement will only exacerbate these challenges, as more high school students would graduate without the know-how and skills employers need. For the small percentage (1%) of students who don’t pass the test, we need to provide them more support, not abandon them by eliminating the only statewide standard. It’s shameful to even consider.

    For Massachusetts to continue leading in education and have a robust economy the only possible vote on November 5 is No on 2. We need to support these students who have fallen behind so they will bloom, and the economy will continue to flourish.

    Ed Lambert Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education

    About MBAE: The Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education (MBAE) and the employers we represent believe that an excellent public education system is the essential foundation of a sound and equitable economy. We promote and support continuous improvement in our schools and innovation that is needed to ensure that every student receives a high quality education that prepares them for success in college, career, and citizenship. We are a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Opinion: Business group says dropping MCAS exam would make it harder to find workers

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Bill
    1d ago
    mcas a high school test is an unfair test for students with profound Disabilities. Not many if any businesses are looking for workers Taking these exams. They want cheap labor that can do the. job first
    polly benatti
    2d ago
    Yup...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy