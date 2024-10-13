Opinion: Business group says dropping MCAS exam would make it harder to find workers

As an organization that represents employers across Massachusetts, we are deeply concerned about ballot Question 2, which would remove the requirement that students pass the 10th grade assessment in order to earn their diplomas. Lowering our educational standards will impair our ability to properly prepare the future workforce, which will have a ripple effect on our economy.

Already, employers across Massachusetts are finding it challenging to hire qualified candidates. A November 2023 survey of business leaders , conducted by the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education , a nonprofit organized to promote improvement in public education, found that 87% say it’s very (35%) or somewhat (52%) difficult to find people with the right skills.

Additionally, we have far too few students earning college degrees and certificates that would qualify and prepare them for these positions. Eliminating the graduation requirement will only exacerbate these challenges, as more high school students would graduate without the know-how and skills employers need. For the small percentage (1%) of students who don’t pass the test, we need to provide them more support, not abandon them by eliminating the only statewide standard. It’s shameful to even consider.

For Massachusetts to continue leading in education and have a robust economy the only possible vote on November 5 is No on 2. We need to support these students who have fallen behind so they will bloom, and the economy will continue to flourish.

Ed Lambert Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education

About MBAE: The Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education (MBAE) and the employers we represent believe that an excellent public education system is the essential foundation of a sound and equitable economy. We promote and support continuous improvement in our schools and innovation that is needed to ensure that every student receives a high quality education that prepares them for success in college, career, and citizenship. We are a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Opinion: Business group says dropping MCAS exam would make it harder to find workers