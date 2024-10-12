On Cape Cod, memories of Kennedy matriarch, from an escaped turkey to celebrity encounters

It was Thanksgiving time, and Ethel Kennedy wanted the grandchildren "to know what a live turkey looked like," so she sent her son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on a mission to get two of them. The 2010 quest was a success, but shortly after they arrived at the Kennedy compound in Hyannisport, one of the birds went on the lam.

What ensued was an epic game of chase, with the turkey on the run and members of the Kennedy family in pursuit. The Kennedy matriarch would later tell the Times, "the grandchildren were thrilled. For three days they chased it everywhere.”

Eventually they gave up. A couple of months later, when the Times reported on a tom terrorizing a Centerville neighborhood about two miles from the compound, even attacking a moving postal truck, Ethel Kennedy called the newsroom to claim responsibility for the marauder.

“It's our bird,” she told Times staff member Eric Williams, who had reported on the vagrant bird. “He's aggressive and he knows how to escape.”

This is just one of the many Cape Cod stories featuring Ethel Kennedy , who endeared herself to the community with her down-to-earth, relatable qualities and enjoyment of all the Cape has to offer, from sailing its coastal waters to hitting the golfing greens.

The sister-in-law of President John F. Kennedy and widow of former U. S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who was fatally shot in 1968 during his campaign for the presidency , Ethel Kennedy died Thursday from complications related to a stroke she suffered last week, according to an announcement her grandson U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III posted on X. She was 96.

"As a teenager I remember seeing Ethel Kennedy sailing in Lewis Bay during the early 1960s and for many years after that," recalled Dick Neitz, past president of the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation, Inc , sharing memories of Ethel Kennedy on Thursday.

'Bobby doesn't look mad enough!'

"A few years ago, I showed her a photo that the JFK Hyannis Museum had acquired showing JFK and Bobby Kennedy huddled in a dark corner talking quietly. I told Ethel K. that the art auctioneer had told us that the photo by famous photographer Jacques Lowe captured the moment when JFK told Bobby of his choice of LBJ to be his running mate in 1960," he related. "Ethel's quick response was 'I don't know, Bobby doesn't look mad enough!'"

Larry Tye, author of “Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon," said in an email that "Ethel showed her love for the Cape community from her earliest years here by attending 8 a.m. Mass every day at St Xavier's , with the older of her 11 kids required to join her — when the kids overslept, they had to stay late for private prayers."

She also supported "every cause that came knocking — most of all the JFK Hyannis Museum," he said. "Most of all she showed her devotion to the place by making Hyannisport her primary residence in her later years, when the kids were grown, and by spending her last days there."

Tye said a favorite tribute of his that the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy paid to Bobby Kennedy after his assassination could be equally appropriate for Ethel — that she, like her late husband, "need not be idealized or enlarged in death" beyond what she was in life," and that she should similarly be "remembered simply as a good and decent" person "who saw wrong and tried to right it, saw suffering and tried to heal it, saw war and tried to stop it.”

Ethel Kennedy was also "very fun loving" and known to be "very competitive" on the golf course — a 1968 article in the Times noted that she was "a sportswoman of considerable ability" who "played touch football with the Kennedys, went skiing with them, and was an enthusiastic horsewoman." Many photos of her at the Hyannisport Club, participating in the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial golf tournament have additionally appeared in the paper, often alongside celebrities, like Kevin Costner and Bill Murray, .

Heather McCarron can be reached at hmccarron@capecodonline.com

The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: On Cape Cod, memories of Kennedy matriarch, from an escaped turkey to celebrity encounters