Question 6 for Cape Cod. What's it all about?

Besides the five statewide ballot questions, Barnstable County voters will face Question 6 on the Nov. 5 election ballot which calls for giving the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates more power over the budget.

And the referendum has driven a wedge between the Assembly and the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners , the county’s three-member executive board, which prepares the county budget.

In Question 6, the Assembly of Delegates has added a multi-part question seeking changes in the county charter.

The Assembly, the legislative branch of the county government representing all 15 Cape towns, is seeking to “have a clear role in proposing and amending legislation and in providing budget oversight,” an overview of Question 6 states.

Commission votes to oppose Question 6

The ballot question has initiated a rift between the Assembly and the commissioners. The county commission voted Wednesday to oppose the question and outlined its reasons in a lengthy statement.

Question 6 specifically would authorize the Assembly “to increase, decrease, add or omit budget items” proposed by commissioners. It would authorize the delegates or commissioners to introduce requests for supplemental funds and allow either board to authorize both boards to introduce supplemental funds requests after the annual budget is adopted.

The Assembly delegates say the proposals are not a charter change, but a clarification of the charter that allows them to initiate ordinances, Deputy Speaker Randi Potash of Chatham said in a phone interview Monday.

What is the commission's objections?

Commission Chair Ronald Bergstrom summarized the board’s opposition for the Times, saying the proposal is “a significant change, few (voters) will understand it” and it “contradicts the way other counties do business.” He said any changes should be done in a complete charter review, which is scheduled for next year.

The reasons for the commission’s opposition are as follows:

The proposal bypassed the long-established charter review procedure, which is designed to be open, inclusive and transparent, according to the commission.

It is designed to increase the spending power of the Assembly for pet projects, pay raises and the hiring of more staff, the commission claims.

It is poorly written and provides the voters with few details, the commission says.

The Assembly seeks an exemption from the state laws governing county spending — raising many unique legal questions and confusion, according to the commission.

The proposal is bad budget policy – jeopardizing the county bond rating and raising costs and assessments to Cape Cod towns, according to the commission.

Assembly: 'Charter needs to be amended to clarify the language'

Potash explained that the process for the ballot question began about 18 months ago when she and other delegates gathered documents from the original charter and found that the charter originators created a county government unlike any others by including the Assembly with representatives from each Cape town.

“We did our research and consulted with the county counsel, who said the charter needs to be amended to clarify the language to define what the different committees are for,” she said.

The county counsel helped draft the proposed changes and the Assembly voted in 2023 to ask the Secretary of the Commonwealth to place the question on the county ballots, and it was approved for the Nov. 5 election, Potash said. Section 9-1 of the charter allows for this method of making changes between the five-year charter reviews, she said.

The charter lists an “advisory board for county expenditures,” which Potash said the delegates realized was an antiquated title and is really a standing finance committee.

Potash: 'Just defining what we already do'

“We already have a Finance Committee that meets all the time,” she said. “We’re just defining what we already do.” She called the language of the charter as “inarticulate,” that needs to be cleared up.

When the Assembly presented the proposed changes to the regional commission last year, Potash said it didn’t disapprove or discuss it. “They completely ignored it. When you ignore an ordinance, it just goes into effect,” she said.

“The commission wants to make the assembly just advisory,” she said. “If the assembly wants to initiate changes, the commission says ‘no.’ If they don’t like something, they ask counsel.”

Potash said the commission’s requests for legal advice cost the taxpayers’ money each time. The amendments will eliminate the need for legal advice, she said.

Potash said the proposals are nonpartisan and all 15 delegates are united behind the ballot questions. Despite the commission’s statements about the public’s lack of information, she said the Assembly has had numerous hearings on the issues in the ballot question.

In its Oct. 2 meeting, other Assembly delegates highlighted the benefits of the ballot question as described in a press release. “This important ballot question is specifically about how Barnstable County is governed and asks voters to decide whether to approve language to clarify the charter,” Assembly Speaker Patrick Princi of Barnstable stated. Mashpee Assembly Delegate Michaela Wyman-Colombo said the ballot question ensures that the 15 Assembly delegates “have a clear role in proposing and amending legislation and in providing budget oversight.”

The county commissioners elaborated in the press release its reasons for opposing the ballot question. “The changes impact the division of powers between the executive and legislative branches of county government in potentially dangerous ways,” they stated.

The commissioners asserted that the Assembly’s proposal would allow any delegate to propose more spending at any time. Commissioner Mark Forest commented, “As commissioners, we have no intention to return to the days when the county would pass numerous spending bills over the course of a year and deplete its reserves. Supplemental appropriations should only be for unexpected expenses and emergencies.”

The commission also noted, “The county’s financial management under the existing charter has been praised by Barnstable County’s peers, its auditors and its financial advisors. Standard and Poor’s just boosted the County’s credit rating to AA+.”

Bergstrom added, “If the voters pass this proposal, we are concerned about spending down our reserves and missing out on an upgrade to a AAA bond rating. An upgrade, which is clearly within our grasp, will lower the cost to borrow money for important infrastructure and programs and put the county on solid financial footing.”

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Question 6 for Cape Cod. What's it all about?