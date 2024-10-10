On 150th anniversary of her birth, artists fill Mary Heaton Vorse's Provincetown home

On the 150th anniversary of her birth, Mary Heaton Vorse’s Provincetown home will be filled with the creative types she loved to gather around her.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, the Provincetown Arts Society will hold a reception for the Addison Art Gallery exhibition, "Fall into WInter," at the Mary Heaton Vorse House, 466 Commercial St. Tickets, starting at $25, are available through Eventbrite for the reception, which includes wine and hors d’oeuvres. For more information, contact Helen Addison by email at helen@addisonart.com or by calling 508-255-6200.

Vorse (October 11, 1874 – June 14, 1966) was a war correspondent, suffragette, labor activist, novelist and mother. Her social circle ranged from writers like Edna St. Vincent Millay and Sinclair Lewis to Portuguese fishing families.

“I’ve long been a fan of Mary Heaton Vorse and what she stood for and I am honored to show work at her house,” Addison said Tuesday.

The Mary Heaton Vorse House has been restored by noted designer Ken Fulk to revive the spirit of an amazing age of art and literature in Provincetown’s history.

House curator Gene Tartaglia worked with Addison in putting together some older works along with newer paintings. Featured artists include Salvatore Del Deo, Jonathan Earle, Maryalice Eizenberg, Amy Ford, Marc Hanson, Jonathan McPhillips, Andrea Petitto, Carol Petretti, Amy Sanders, Paul Schulenburg and Olivier Suire Verley.

In addition to a portion of all exhibit sales going to the Provincetown Arts Society, sales of Joyce Johnson sculptures will further benefit the Provincetown Art Association and Museum.

Receptions will also be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29, during Thanksgiving weekend, and 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 during Holly Folly.

Addison Art Gallery holds Sunday show for Cape Cod Foster Closet

In a separate event this weekend, the Addison Art Gallery, 43 South Orleans Road, Orleans will host an art show and reception for the Cape Cod Foster Closet. The reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and reservations are not required.

There will be live music by master jazz guitarist Fred Fried. Mary’s Fine Provisions will serve wine and snacks.

From a storefront in Orleans, “The Cape Cod Foster Closet provides free, new and nearly-new clothing, shoes, outerwear, school supplies, baby gear, and more for local children (newborn to 18) who are being raised by someone other than a biological parent. That includes foster and adoptive families, and the more than 3,800 grandparents on the Cape and Islands who are raising their grandchildren,” according to a statement about the event.

Each child receives a new duffel bag and/or backpack so that they never have to carry their belongings in a trash bag again.

“It truly takes a village!" said Sharon Palmer, co-founder and program director of Cape Cod Foster Closet . "We are very grateful to Helen Addison for helping to increase awareness of the numbers of children in care on the Cape and Islands and for hosting this event to help ensure that we can continue to support local foster and relative caregiver families.”

For more information on the Cape Cod Foster Closet visit capecodfostercloset.org. To see works available for purchase, visit addisonart.com/.

