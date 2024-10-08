First varsity goals and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Girls Soccer Player of the Week

Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which girls soccer players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The polls will be open from Tuesday through Monday. The winners will be announced every Tuesday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Maya Flaherty, Monomoy

In a close race that had 12 votes separate first from second place, Flaherty won her first poll with 26% of the votes. She finished with 11 saves for the Sharks as they shut out Sturgis West, 3-0.

This week's candidates

Adney Brannigan, Nantucket

Brannigan recorded a hat trick to lead the Whalers past Sturgis West 4-1.

Raegan Dillon, St. John Paul II

Dillon scored twice in a 2-0 win over Monomoy.

Sophia Lasnicki, Sturgis West

Lasnicki had one goal and one assist in a 3-0 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.

Talia Maccafferri, Martha's Vineyard

Macaferri dished out two assists, and scored one goal in a 7-0 win over Barnstable.

Reese Malowski, Martha's Vineyard

Malowski finished with two goals and two assists as the Vineyarders beat Barnstable.

Mackenna Metell, Martha's Vineyard

Metell scored her first varsity goal of the season, and than scored another goal later, in a win over Barnstable.

Audrey Silva, Nauset

Silva tallied one goal and one assist in a 3-2 win over Falmouth.

Nina Swaby, Nauset

Swaby contributed one goal and one assist in a 3-0 win over Martha's Vineyard.

Molly Young, Dennis-Yarmouth

Young made 21 saves in a loss to Sturgis West.

Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

