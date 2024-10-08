Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    First varsity goals and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Girls Soccer Player of the Week

    By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

    High school sports fans can vote for which girls soccer players they think were standouts during the previous week.

    The polls will be open from Tuesday through Monday. The winners will be announced every Tuesday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

    Rules of the Road

    Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

    Last week's winner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEVYT_0vyPTCjG00

    Maya Flaherty, Monomoy

    In a close race that had 12 votes separate first from second place, Flaherty won her first poll with 26% of the votes. She finished with 11 saves for the Sharks as they shut out Sturgis West, 3-0.

    This week's candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tdt8N_0vyPTCjG00

    Adney Brannigan, Nantucket

    Brannigan recorded a hat trick to lead the Whalers past Sturgis West 4-1.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iDDB_0vyPTCjG00

    Raegan Dillon, St. John Paul II

    Dillon scored twice in a 2-0 win over Monomoy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s70fJ_0vyPTCjG00

    Sophia Lasnicki, Sturgis West

    Lasnicki had one goal and one assist in a 3-0 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.

    Talia Maccafferri, Martha's Vineyard

    Macaferri dished out two assists, and scored one goal in a 7-0 win over Barnstable.

    Reese Malowski, Martha's Vineyard

    Malowski finished with two goals and two assists as the Vineyarders beat Barnstable.

    Mackenna Metell, Martha's Vineyard

    Metell scored her first varsity goal of the season, and than scored another goal later, in a win over Barnstable.

    Audrey Silva, Nauset

    Silva tallied one goal and one assist in a 3-2 win over Falmouth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIsoq_0vyPTCjG00

    Nina Swaby, Nauset

    Swaby contributed one goal and one assist in a 3-0 win over Martha's Vineyard.

    Molly Young, Dennis-Yarmouth

    Young made 21 saves in a loss to Sturgis West.

    Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans .

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: First varsity goals and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Girls Soccer Player of the Week

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Child custody bill would bring Mass. in line with other states
    Cape Cod Times2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama22 days ago
    'More Kennedy than any of the Kennedys.' Cape Cod responds to Ethel Kennedy's death.
    Cape Cod Times7 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 hours ago
    St. Johns County asks people to stay off the roads
    Jacksonville Today8 hours ago
    Ethel Kennedy, the oldest member of the famous Kennedy family died. What to know about her
    Cape Cod Times1 day ago
    Steamship Authority mulls largest rate hike yet for Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard ferries
    Cape Cod Times1 day ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton exits Florida, but effects persist on First Coast
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy