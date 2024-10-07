HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sophia Morin breaks assist record for Mashpee girls volleyball

(This story was updated to add new information.)

Sophia Morin made history for the Mashpee High girls volleyball team.

With her 19 assists in a 3-1 (11-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23) win over Sandwich on Monday, she became the first Mashpee athlete to achieve over 1,000 career assists.

Mia Fougere led the way with 11 kills. Stacey Santos had nine kills and 10 aces. Dahlia Locke had 18 digs.

In other high school sports action:

Girls Volleyball

Barnstable 3, Nantucket 0: The Red Hawks (11-3) topped the Whalers (2-10). Teagan Geraghty had a match-high 21 assists, with Bella Magalhaes and Dylan Andrews posted 10 kills apiece. Paige Huntington and Lily Cordeira had four kills each. Jazzy Coyer had four aces, and Molly Colantuono had three.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Nauset 1: The Dolphins (9-5) topped the Warriors (6-8), 26-28, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17. Mariah Eaton (20 kills, two blocks), Vivian Castano (30 assists), and Irelynn Shenk (eight aces, 12 digs) powered the Dolphins.

For the Warriors, Addie Kelsey had three kills, two aces, five digs, and three blocks. Carly Brand added five kills, five digs, and one block. Sophia Quinton had a kill, four aces, and seven digs. Adrianna Morgan had 22 digs. Liv Richards added 13 assists to bring her season total to 226.

Sturgis West 3, Rising Tide 0: The Navigators (9-1) swept Rising Tide. Brodie Gerlach had a perfect attack game with 12 kills from 12 attempts. Ashley Molinari, Nadley Janvier and JoJo Sader were crucial in the back row with consistent digs and serve receives. Natalie Pereira had four aces in her first game for varsity, and Simone Sader contributed five kills and two aces.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Falmouth 2: The Clippers (7-6) fell as Notre-Dame won 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-12. Christina Femino has 22 assists and 10 aces. Brooke Farrington had seven aces, four kills, and a block. Layle Clunes had seven kills and a block. Olivia Arsenault had four blocks and three kills. Bella Eulo had five aces and six digs.

St. John Paul II 3, Cape Tech 1: The Lions (7-7) topped the Crusaders (10-2), 25-21, 15-25, 25-14, 25-17. For the Lions, Ava Czech had four aces, four kills, and three digs. Isabel Linnell had four aces, four kills, and six digs. Zlata Alioshka had two aces, two kills, 10 assists, and 12 digs. Eva Matthes had 14 digs.

Bourne 3, Fairhaven 0: The Canalmen improved to 9-2 with the victory. The team had 16 total aces. Avery Morrell had five. Carley May added four and seven kills. Mayla Muldoon had three aces, five kills, and nine assists. Sofia Halunen had four kills, 10 digs, and 12 assists. Nola Timo had four kills, and Hannah Petrillo had 11 digs.

Southeastern 3, Upper Cape 0: The Rams (1-8) fell in straight sets as Southeastern won 25-19, 25-20, 25-23. Junior Nadia Prunier (three aces, eight assists), junior Nora Everett (two solo blocks), and freshman Daishalys Nunes (three aces, three kills) led the way for Upper Cape.

Field Hockey

Sandwich 2, Hingham 0: The Lady Knights (11-0-0) beat the Harborwomen, who made it to the Division 2 Final Four last season. Khloe Schultz (one assist) and Sadie Clarkin each scored one goal off a corner in the first half.

Girls Soccer

St. John Paul II 1, Nauset 0: The Lions (7-2-1) topped the Warriors (6-2-2). In the second half, the Lions' Raegan Dillon turned a pass from Natalia Trakovski and unleashed a booming shot from 25 yards that found the mark. Defenders Maddy Boyle, Lauren Rogers, Devin Crofford, and Ariel Thompson played well for the Lions. Lions goalkeeper Ellie Collette made many key stops for her second shutout win in as many games.

Rockland 4, Mashpee 3: The Falcons (1-6-4) could not overcome Rockland. Addisyn Cannistraro-Carroll had two goals for the Falcons, and Aryanna Lee had another. Rachel Fish made five saves for Mashpee.

Bourne 2, Fairhaven 0: The Canalmen (6-6-0) shut out the Blue Devils. The first goal came from freshman Autumn Gomes, assisted by senior captain Paige Meda. Later in the first half, Taylor Simard took a corner and found Meda's head as she put it in the back of the net.

Abington 3, Sandwich 2: The Blue Knights fell to 5-6-1.

Boys soccer

Rockland 4, Mashpee 0: The Falcons (1-8-3) fell to Rockland. Alex Dehelean, Michael McGrail, and Greyer Davis all had strong games for the Falcons.

Abington 1, Sandwich 1: The Blue Knights (2-3-3) scored in the second half to earn the point.

Falmouth 4, Foxboro 0: The Clippers improved to 3-3-4 with this shutout win.

Norwell 3, Nauset 0: The Warriors (8-1-2) lost for the first time this season.

Boys Cross Country

Norwell 21, Sandwich 38: Norwell outpaced the Blue Knights.

Girls Cross Country

Norwell 16, Sandwich 44: The Blue Knights fell to Norwell.

Sunday

Girls Soccer

Leominster 2, Martha's Vineyard 1: The Vineyarders (5-3-0) fell to Leominster Sunday. Talia Maccaferri scored for the Vineyarders.

Field Hockey

Nipmuc 6, Martha's Vineyard 2: The Vineyarders fell to 3-8-0.

