Cape Cod bourbon: Celebrate a belated Bourbon Heritage Month with spirits aged in Truro

Did you know Cape Cod has its own whiskey, aged and finished in Truro ?

South Hollow Spirits in Truro sells Moose Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rosie Wheated Bourbon Whiskey. Distiller David Roberts Jr. sources the bourbon and puts his own stamp on it by using wine barrels to finish it.

“We're basically taking 5-year-old bourbons that are aged in charred American oak then we’re pulling the whiskey out and putting it in unique wine and port barrels,” he said in a phone call Sept. 23.

The bourbons are part of South Hollow’s Whiskey Project. “Moose” is a single barrel bourbon that has been aged for five years and finished in a white port/madeira barrel, according to the website . “Rosie” is a five-year-old wheated bourbon finished in white port/madeira/sherry barrels. A wheated bourbon uses wheat as opposed to rye as a secondary grain in the distillation process.

Every batch is handcrafted and aged between five months to a year or more in barrels before it's bottled. The bourbon is determined ready based on sensory evaluation, Roberts said. It all comes down to good products, good barrels and good palettes.

When does the U.S. celebrate bourbon?

In 2007 the U.S. Senate passed a simple resolution that named September “National Bourbon Heritage Month.” It wasn’t a law and required yearly action to continue as a simple resolution. That never happened , but it hasn’t stopped people from celebrating bourbon.

October is not too late to celebrate.

“People know what they like,” said Courtney Sives, the daytime bartender at Alberto’s Ristorante in Hyannis.

From Blanton’s Single Barrel to Basil Hayden, Wild Turkey to Woodford Reserve, Alberto’s has nine brands of bourbon to choose from for those wishing to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month a little late. It’s a month dedicated to the particularly American character of a spirit born in Kentucky in the late 1700s, but now a distinctive American liquor.

Alberto’s owner Darko Ristovski buys more Maker’s Mark and Woodford Reserve than the other bourbons his restaurant sells. He brought a bottle of Blanton’s Single Barrel bourbon down from the shelf, uncorked it and turned the cap around in his hand.

The bottle’s cork is topped with a pewter racing thoroughbred and rider. Etched into the base is a letter, either an a, b, l, n, o, or t. People collect the caps to spell out BLANTON.

"People are always asking if they can have the caps,” said Sives.

Why call it an American spirit?

Prestige and money were some of the reasons behind the call for the designation of "Native American Spirit." Lobbyists sought international regulatory protections for bourbon in the late 1950s. In 1964 Congress officially recognized bourbon as “America’s Native Spirit,” and decreed it could only be produced in the United States.

The designation puts bourbon in the company of Scotch whiskey, Champagne and cognac.

Scotch whiskey must be distilled in Scotland to be officially called Scotch. European law requires Champagne to be produced in the Champagne region of France. Cognac must be made using certain methods before it can bear the name, cognac.

Requirements to be called bourbon

Kentucky is recognized as the birthplace of bourbon, but the spirit can be made in any state of the union. Distillers must abide by standards regarding processing, flavor and proof.

The spirit must be made from at least 51% corn. The rest of the recipe can be made from any other grains such as wheat, rye and barley.

Bourbon must be aged for at least two years and only in American white oak barrels charred on the inside.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting the Cape’s residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com .

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod bourbon: Celebrate a belated Bourbon Heritage Month with spirits aged in Truro