Business Tips from SCORE: Traits all great bosses demonstrate

In the ever-evolving landscape of the modern workplace, the role of a boss has transformed from merely overseeing tasks to inspiring and leading teams. Great bosses are not just supervisors; they are leaders who cultivate an environment where employees can thrive. Here are the key traits that all great bosses demonstrate, setting them apart and making them effective leaders.

Empathy — Great bosses understand that their employees are individuals with unique needs, emotions, and circumstances. They practice empathy by listening actively , showing genuine concern for their team’s well-being, and offering support when needed. Empathy fosters a supportive work environment where employees feel valued and understood.

Communication Skills — Effective communication is the bedrock of good leadership. Great bosses articulate their expectations clearly, provide constructive feedback, and encourage open dialogue. They are also good listeners, ensuring that employees feel heard and respected. Clear communication helps in preventing misunderstandings and keeps everyone aligned with the company’s goals.

Integrity — Trust is essential in any relationship, especially in the workplace. Great bosses demonstrate integrity by being honest, ethical, and consistent in their actions. They lead by example, making decisions based on what is right rather than what is easy. This integrity builds trust and respect among team members.

Decisiveness — In a dynamic business environment, the ability to make informed and timely decisions is crucial. Great bosses are decisive , weighing the pros and cons, seeking input when necessary, and then taking action. Their decisiveness provides direction and helps the team move forward confidently.

Visionary Thinking — Great bosses have a clear vision for the future and the ability to communicate it effectively to their team. They inspire their employees by setting ambitious yet achievable goals and providing the necessary resources and support to reach them. Visionary leaders motivate their teams to strive for excellence and innovation.

Adaptability — The ability to adapt to changing circumstances is a hallmark of great leadership. Great bosses are flexible and open to new ideas, willing to pivot strategies when needed. Their adaptability helps the team navigate challenges and seize new opportunities, ensuring long-term success.

Empowerment — Empowering employees means giving them the autonomy to make decisions and the support to succeed. Great bosses trust their team members and provide them with opportunities to grow and take on new responsibilities. This empowerment fosters a sense of ownership and motivates employees to perform at their best.

Recognition and Appreciation — Everyone likes to feel appreciated for their hard work. Great bosses regularly recognize and celebrate their team’s achievements, both big and small. They provide positive reinforcement, which boosts morale and encourages continued excellence. Recognition fosters a positive work culture and helps in retaining top talent.

Conflict Resolution Skills — Conflicts are inevitable in any workplace, but great bosses handle them with tact and fairness. They address issues promptly, listen to all sides, and work towards a solution that is acceptable to everyone involved. Effective conflict resolution maintains a harmonious work environment and prevents issues from escalating.

Commitment to Development — Great bosses are committed to the professional and personal development of their employees. They provide opportunities for learning and growth, such as training programs, mentorship, and career advancement pathways. This commitment not only improves individual performance but also strengthens the entire team.

Resilience — Resilience is the ability to bounce back from setbacks and keep moving forward. Great bosses demonstrate resilience by staying positive and focused, even in challenging times. Their resilience sets a powerful example for their team, encouraging them to stay motivated and persevere through difficulties.

Fairness — Fairness in decision-making and treatment of employees is crucial for maintaining trust and respect. Great bosses are impartial and objective, ensuring that all employees are treated equally and that rewards and recognition are based on merit. Fairness fosters a culture of justice and equity in the workplace.

So if you consider yourself a good boss, what might you do to become a GREAT boss? (1) invest in personal development – engage in on-going education via books, seminars, SCORE webinars or workshops, (2) Enhance communications by making yourself more accessible and approachable, (3) Empower your team by trusting them to “get the job done” with occasional check-ins, (4) Recognize and reward achievements by acknowledging and celebrating successes, (5) Develop emotional intelligence by showing genuine concern for your team’s well-being, (6) Leading by example by demonstrating ethical behavior and upholding the values of the organization. (7) Providing constructive feedback regularly and promptly. (8) Encourage professional growth by providing access to training and development programs.

By demonstrating these traits bosses can create positive productive work environments where employees feel valued, motivated and empowered to strive for superior performance.

Contributed by Marc L.Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands, www.score.org/capecod , 508/775-4884. Free and Confidential Mentoring and educational workshops and webinars. Source: How to Be A Great Boss, Wickman & Boer, 9/13/2016

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Business Tips from SCORE: Traits all great bosses demonstrate