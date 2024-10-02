Open in App
    • Cape Cod Times

    A five-point game and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Soccer Player of the Week

    By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

    High school sports fans can vote for which boys soccer players they think were standouts during the previous week.

    The polls will be open from Wednesday through Tuesday. The winners will be announced every Wednesday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

    Rules of the Road

    Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

    Last week's winner

    Isaiah Stacey, Cape Cod Academy

    Stacey became the first Seahawk to win the poll this season with 69% of the votes. He did all he could with 27 saves in a loss to JPII.

    This week's candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXEZj_0vrH7mQ400

    Vitor Cruz, Barnstable

    Cruz recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Sturgis West.

    Jonathan Da Silva, Cape Tech

    Da Silva finished with one goal and two assists in a win over Norfolk Aggie.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081LFw_0vrH7mQ400

    Marcelo Diamantino, Barnstable

    Diamantino scored a ha trick in a 10-0 win over Monomoy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEZTe_0vrH7mQ400

    Tate Laramee, Monomoy

    Sophomore Laramee recorded two tallies for the Sharks in a 3-0 win over Mashpee.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9blS_0vrH7mQ400

    Gabriel Martins, Cape Tech

    Martins had three goals and two assists in a 10-0 win over Norfolk Aggie.

    Fletcher Parsons, Falmouth Academy

    Parsons scored twice in a 2-0 win over Carver.

    Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: A five-point game and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Soccer Player of the Week

