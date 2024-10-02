A five-point game and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which boys soccer players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The polls will be open from Wednesday through Tuesday. The winners will be announced every Wednesday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Last week's winner

Isaiah Stacey, Cape Cod Academy

Stacey became the first Seahawk to win the poll this season with 69% of the votes. He did all he could with 27 saves in a loss to JPII.

This week's candidates

Vitor Cruz, Barnstable

Cruz recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Sturgis West.

Jonathan Da Silva, Cape Tech

Da Silva finished with one goal and two assists in a win over Norfolk Aggie.

Marcelo Diamantino, Barnstable

Diamantino scored a ha trick in a 10-0 win over Monomoy.

Tate Laramee, Monomoy

Sophomore Laramee recorded two tallies for the Sharks in a 3-0 win over Mashpee.

Gabriel Martins, Cape Tech

Martins had three goals and two assists in a 10-0 win over Norfolk Aggie.

Fletcher Parsons, Falmouth Academy

Parsons scored twice in a 2-0 win over Carver.

