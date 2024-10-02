When will fall foliage peak on Cape Cod? Yankee Magazine expert weighs in.

While fall foliage on Cape Cod isn't the fireworks show that rolls across northern New England, it's still a welcome blast of color . And perhaps the best thing about our version of the autumn hijinks is that it comes later in the season. There might be bare trees up north, but the Cape still has a few extra weeks of lovely leaves before we all settle in for the winter .

"The forests of Southern New England are quite different than Northern New England, so it's not just the Cape," former meteorologist Jim Salge , a foliage expert for Yankee Magazine , wrote in an email to the Cape Cod Times. "The Berkshires and the Monadnock Region is the first place you start to get into Sugar Maple dominant forests, closer to the Cape it's a lot more oaks . But, that can be nice too."

So let's try to figure out when Cape foliage will be at its peak, and where the best color might be. As a bonus, we'll toss in a few suggestions for folks who might be interested in making an off-Cape foliage safari.

When will foliage peak on Cape Cod?

Here's how Salge put it in a Yankee Magazine foliage release: "Much of Northern New England, and Western Massachusetts reach peak in early October, while coastal and Southern New England will be mid to late October. The last areas to turn are the coastal cities, the shores of Connecticut and Rhode Island , and the Cape and Islands. All these areas may not see peak color until early November."

Where are the best places on Cape Cod to see foliage?

In a 2021 Cape Cod Times story , Ian Ives, director of the Mass Audubon Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary in Barnstable, said fall foliage tends to be more abundant on Mid- and Upper Cape because of the profusion of pine trees on the Lower and Outer Cape. It's not a hard and fast rule, though, because other factors play into fall color creation on the Cape, particularly the showy areas that occur around wetlands and the distribution of what he called "legacy trees" — trees planted along historic roads and properties that can really pop this time of year.

Ives said that if he was planning a foliage quest on Cape Cod, he would likely combine driving and walking destinations. He suggested driving along Route 6A from Barnstable Village toward Sandwich , taking detours on the older roads that run south off of 6A. He also mentioned the Sandwich section of Old County Road as a contender.

The walking trails at Scorton Creek off 6A in Sandwich would be a good spot to stretch your legs and see some color along the marsh, said Ives.

What are good foliage destinations for a short trip from Cape Cod?

"Connecticut's Quiet Corner, the Blue Hills, the Quabbin and the Pioneer Valley are all great, and tend to turn mid to late October," Yankee Magazine foliage expert Jim Salge suggested, by email.

Salge further extolled the virtues of the quiet corner of Connecticut, an area in the northeastern part of the state, bordering Rhode Island and Massachusetts, roughly a 1.5-hour drive from the Cape Cod Canal. The region is also known as the " Scenic Northeast ."

"That area of Connecticut really does foliage well, with lots of farms and food and drink along the way," wrote Salge.

In a Sept. 30 phone interview, Elle-Jordyn Sherman, executive director of the Northeastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce , said foliage in the area "is just starting now." She thought the first three weekends of October would be peak foliage time, and suggested a drive along Route 169 , a particularly scenic byway in the state.

Sherman also thought folks might be interested in exploring The Last Green Valley National Heritage Corridor , in northeastern Connecticut and south-central Massachusetts. According to the National Park Service , the corridor features "1,100 square miles that are still 77% forests and farms (and) the pastoral landscape is interspersed with powerful rivers, mill villages, and vibrant town centers."

