    • Cape Cod Times

    Perkins School for the Blind helps design new Audubon trail on Cape Cod. How it works.

    By Heather McCarron, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    BARNSTABLE — A new trail at Mass Audubon 's Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary is making it possible for more people to enjoy the great outdoors.

    The All Persons Trail, officially opened on Sept. 19, also encourages exploration with all senses, inviting visitors to see the "acrobatic purple martins, basking painted turtles," and "spectacular views of Barnstable Harbor," to "listen to the chorus of red-winged blackbirds, spring peepers and shorebirds," to "feel the wind as it blows across the harbor overlook," and to "smell salt air, salt marsh and tidal flats at low tide."

    Meandering for 1,900 feet, the trail is designed to increase accessibility to nature for people of all abilities as it traverses five habitats, including field, tidal flats, salt marsh, forest and freshwater pond.

    “Everyone deserves to enjoy the myriad of benefits that comes with spending time outdoors and this trail increases access for those who too often lack it,” said Sanctuary Director Ian Ives.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kR8y4_0vrGMpbg00

    Path includes interpretive, nature-themed stops

    The trail was designed by Mass Audubon staff with help from Perkins School for the Blind Access Technology Consultant Jerry Berrier , disability consultant Mark Priest, and the Barnstable Disability Commission . It was constructed by members of the Appalachian Mountain Club , who worked on the project for two months.

    Starting and ending at the sanctuary's Discovery Center, the wheelchair-accessible, compacted crushed stone path features nine interpretive nature-themed stops, a 50-foot boardwalk, and a viewing platform that extends into Night Herring Pond. There are also six multi-use seating areas with views of the harbor, and a navigational post-and-rope guide system that uses two kinds of beads to indicate locations of interpretive stops and seating, with the name of each stop in large print and braille.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O29q7_0vrGMpbg00

    Praise and appreciation

    Berrier, who has been blind since birth, said he applauds and appreciates Mass Audubon’s "long-standing commitment to accessibility and inclusivity." He praised the new trail, saying he likes that the rope guide enables him to go at his own pace, and he appreciates the braille signs that tell him what stop he's at.

    "A round tactile bead on the rope tells me that a braille sign is within easy reach, and a square bead indicates that seating is nearby," he said in an email.

    Berrier added that while exploring the trail recently he especially liked the three-dimensional, tactile items at some of the stops.

    "I was fascinated by the purple martin nesting gourd that was on display," he said, adding, "I’m already thinking of when I can come back in the spring to hear the sweet sounds of purple martins."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePcWZ_0vrGMpbg00

    It's particularly meaningful to him, as he's been interested in birding since he was a college student and his biology professor suggested he learn bird sounds in place of the lab portion of the class.

    "I am passionate about birding by ear, and I always enjoy visiting the many all-person trails at Mass Audubon sites," Berrier said.

    More accessible trails planned

    The new Long Pasture trail is Mass Audubon's 18th universally accessible all persons trail project. Its Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary in Wellfleet also has an all persons trail, and there are three or four more planned, including one at the Felix Neck Sanctuary on Martha's Vineyard.

    The accessible trails are usually .5 to .75 miles long and include handrails, braille and tactile features, audio tour stops, wildlife viewing boardwalks and platforms, and multi-use seating, according to the organization.

    At Long Pasture, visitors with disabilities may also take advantage of the floating beach wheelchair that was donated by SMILE Mass as part of the all persons trail project.

    “We are thrilled to have been able to donate a floating beach wheelchair to Long Pasture,” said SMILE Mass founder and president Lotte Diomede.

    The nonprofit organization has donated more than 180 chairs to ponds and beaches around New England. Diomede said the all persons trail fits in well with their mission to support children and adults with disabilities and their families.

    "Every person, regardless of their disability, deserves access to inclusive, accessible, and empowering programs like this," Diomede said.

    At the Long Pasture trail, it may take visitors 45 minutes to an hour to complete the interpretive tour, depending on their pacing. The tour is available as an audio recording and as a printed booklet in regular print, large print and braille formats.

    Heather McCarron writes about climate change, environment, energy, science and the natural world. Reach her at hmccarron@capecodonline.com .

    The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Perkins School for the Blind helps design new Audubon trail on Cape Cod. How it works.

