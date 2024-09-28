Why you'll see orange shirts at the Mashpee Rotary Monday. 'So it never happens again.'

As Joanne Frye stood in the lobby of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Government and Community Cente r, she was helping to arrange 1,100 brightly colored orange shirts. The shirts were to be given to tribal members, and Mashpee Public School families in honor of Orange Shirt Day: National Day of Truth & Reconciliation.

Orange Shirt Day honors all Native American children who died when they were held at residential boarding schools, said Frye, who is a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

"Some of them died with their names on graves, and hundreds more of them without," she said. "We honor them all."

Orange Shirt Day is Monday, Sept. 30. It will be the third annual one recognized by the Mashpee tribe, said Frye, a victim services advocate for the tribe.

Tribal members were giving out orange T-shirts, featuring pictures of a Native American child dressed in regalia, until 5 p.m. on Friday at the government center. On Monday, tribal members and public school students are encouraged to wear the shirts all day. A rally is planned at 5 p.m. at the Mashpee Rotary, at the Route 28 and Route 151 intersection.

The tribe will host a potluck and indigenous social from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the government center. The event is open to the public.

'Kill the Indian, save the man'

"Kill the Indian, save the man," said Frye, is a phrase that has been used to describe assimilation policies of U.S. and Canadian governments towards Indigenous people in the 19th century. The policy at that time was to force Native people to separate from their cultures, languages and traditions.

"They wanted to civilize us by forcing us to integrate into their society," said Frye. "That's what the boarding and residential schools were for."

Children of all ages, said Frye, were physically, mentally, and sexually abused at the boarding and residential schools . Many children suffered from malnutrition, and others were held in closets and basements if the nuns and priests that ran the facilities felt that they were misbehaving, said Frye.

About 30 Wampanoag children attended the Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, said Frye.

A federal investigation confirmed almost 1,000 deaths at U.S. government boarding schools

A federal investigation confirmed in July that about 900 American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children died in U.S. government boarding schools from 1819 to 1969.

“Based on available records, the Department concludes that at least 973 documented Indian child deaths occurred in the Federal Indian boarding school system,” the report commissioned by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said.

More than 18,000 children, some as young as 4, were shipped off to federal boarding schools throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, with entire generations suffering a tragic legacy of trauma, abuse, neglect, poor nutrition and despair, according to USA Today.

Why orange shirts?

Along with the orange shirts, Frye intended to give families packets of educational information about Orange Shirt Day.

In the packet, Frye included the story of Phyllis Webstad, who was taken from her family when she was six years old. Webstad, according to the informational packet, was a tribal citizen of the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation , and was sent to St. Joseph's Mission Residential School in British Columbia. Her grandmother at that time had bought Webstad a shiny orange shirt to wear. When Webstad arrived at the school, the orange shirt was taken from her and was never given back.

In 2013, Webstad was asked to return to St. Joseph's as a survivor. At that time, she convinced other survivors to buy orange T-shirts as a way to remember those who attended the residential schools in Canada.

Looking ahead in Mashpee, Frye wants the Mashpee tribal education department in partnership with Mashpee Public Schools to raise additional money to ensure every student in the Mashpee Public School system can have an orange shirt in 2025.

"It's a lot of effort. But there are thousands and thousands of victims that attended these boarding schools," said Frye. "There are also many who survived but were traumatized. We do this so we don't forget and so it never happens again."

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Why you'll see orange shirts at the Mashpee Rotary Monday. 'So it never happens again.'