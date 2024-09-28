Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cape Cod Times

    Why you'll see orange shirts at the Mashpee Rotary Monday. 'So it never happens again.'

    By Rachael Devaney, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    As Joanne Frye stood in the lobby of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Government and Community Cente r, she was helping to arrange 1,100 brightly colored orange shirts. The shirts were to be given to tribal members, and Mashpee Public School families in honor of Orange Shirt Day: National Day of Truth & Reconciliation.

    Orange Shirt Day honors all Native American children who died when they were held at residential boarding schools, said Frye, who is a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

    "Some of them died with their names on graves, and hundreds more of them without," she said. "We honor them all."

    Orange Shirt Day is Monday, Sept. 30. It will be the third annual one recognized by the Mashpee tribe, said Frye, a victim services advocate for the tribe.

    Tribal members were giving out orange T-shirts, featuring pictures of a Native American child dressed in regalia, until 5 p.m. on Friday at the government center. On Monday, tribal members and public school students are encouraged to wear the shirts all day. A rally is planned at 5 p.m. at the Mashpee Rotary, at the Route 28 and Route 151 intersection.

    The tribe will host a potluck and indigenous social from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the government center. The event is open to the public.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbRcR_0vmuJhoq00

    'Kill the Indian, save the man'

    "Kill the Indian, save the man," said Frye, is a phrase that has been used to describe assimilation policies of U.S. and Canadian governments towards Indigenous people in the 19th century. The policy at that time was to force Native people to separate from their cultures, languages and traditions.

    "They wanted to civilize us by forcing us to integrate into their society," said Frye. "That's what the boarding and residential schools were for."

    Children of all ages, said Frye, were physically, mentally, and sexually abused at the boarding and residential schools . Many children suffered from malnutrition, and others were held in closets and basements if the nuns and priests that ran the facilities felt that they were misbehaving, said Frye.

    About 30 Wampanoag children attended the Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, said Frye.

    A federal investigation confirmed almost 1,000 deaths at U.S. government boarding schools

    A federal investigation confirmed in July that about 900 American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children died in U.S. government boarding schools from 1819 to 1969.

    “Based on available records, the Department concludes that at least 973 documented Indian child deaths occurred in the Federal Indian boarding school system,” the report commissioned by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said.

    More than 18,000 children, some as young as 4, were shipped off to federal boarding schools throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, with entire generations suffering a tragic legacy of trauma, abuse, neglect, poor nutrition and despair, according to USA Today.

    Why orange shirts?

    Along with the orange shirts, Frye intended to give families packets of educational information about Orange Shirt Day.

    In the packet, Frye included the story of Phyllis Webstad, who was taken from her family when she was six years old. Webstad, according to the informational packet, was a tribal citizen of the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation , and was sent to St. Joseph's Mission Residential School in British Columbia. Her grandmother at that time had bought Webstad a shiny orange shirt to wear. When Webstad arrived at the school, the orange shirt was taken from her and was never given back.

    In 2013, Webstad was asked to return to St. Joseph's as a survivor. At that time, she convinced other survivors to buy orange T-shirts as a way to remember those who attended the residential schools in Canada.

    Looking ahead in Mashpee, Frye wants the Mashpee tribal education department in partnership with Mashpee Public Schools to raise additional money to ensure every student in the Mashpee Public School system can have an orange shirt in 2025.

    "It's a lot of effort. But there are thousands and thousands of victims that attended these boarding schools," said Frye. "There are also many who survived but were traumatized. We do this so we don't forget and so it never happens again."

    Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Why you'll see orange shirts at the Mashpee Rotary Monday. 'So it never happens again.'

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Leno Mendes jr
    1d ago
    That’s your boy Trump all the way that no good bastard
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Unemployment claims in Massachusetts declined. Here are the latest stats.
    Cape Cod Times19 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Photo Shoot: The Birds
    Cape Cod Times19 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio14 hours ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Walmart shopper accuses store of false advertising after saying it ‘baked’ too much bread
    NewsNinja21 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    6 Traits That Suggest You’re Part Neanderthal—According to Science
    William Saint Val8 days ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment6 hours ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy